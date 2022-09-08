How the features come with the car when purchased are fully activated. Subscription services ain’t happening with me.

The manufacturers can go eff themselves to death if they think I will ever “buy” a car where I’m constantly being dinged for subscription services and if I don’t pay, either the service isn’t activated (whatever: heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, drift mode, drag mode) or else it ceases to work when you miss a payment.

I buy a car and I get its features working all the time, whenever I want them—PERIOD. If the manufacturers whine and pull this shit anyway, I can only hope other car buyers balk because I sure will.

We all balk, they will cave.