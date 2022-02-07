The E46 M3. Always thought these were handsome and when values started to take off, found one for sale to test drive and see what all the fuss was about.

The gearbox was mush. Didn’t feel all that fast by contemporary standards.

The engine did have a beautiful, sonorous note, but overall I’m not sure why this is considered the “pinnacle” of the M3. I found a more recent M2 to be a more satisfying drive, but overall I guess I don’t get the Roundel experience (Give me my Mk7 GTI in the background)