Can we agree that the Citroën DS was one of the most futuristic cars of its time? It pioneered unconventional engineering solutions that were unheard of at the time; hydropneumatic suspension, a brake pedal that was a champignon, a narrower rear track than the front, etc.

It was so ahead of a future… a future that never actually came.

On that basis, I present you the Toyota Mirai. It is a valiant effort being a production car with its hydrogen fuel cell.

It is pioneering a future that will not happen. It is a contemporary Citroën DS.