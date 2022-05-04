The low-hanging-fruit answer is a Miata, as it’s pure joy to drive — when it suits your lifestyle. Unfortunately, my wife and I had to sell her Miata since it no longer suits our lifestyle with a baby on the way. With that in mind, my vote goes to the Mk6 GTI because it is crams so much fun (especially with an ECU tune) and practicality into a singular package.

I can carve canyons with my snowboards on the roof rack on my way to the slopes with 3 passengers, and still return 30MPG round-trip. I can fold the seats down when I need to pick up a new TV or grab a new set of wheels off Craigslist on my way home from work without a second thought. We’ll soon have a baby in the back seat and a stroller in the trunk, which is not something the Miata would have accommodated. It’s easy to parallel park in the city, and has great visibility in all directions - which is a necessity for SoCal traffic. And did I mention it has great safety ratings?

It may not be the most fun vehicle out there, but its versatility means that it’s always ready for fun at any given moment. There are faster cars, there are nimbler cars, and there are more efficient & practical cars — but few manage to balance it all quite as well as the GTI. Mk6 have some known issues that need to be addressed, but if you find a well-cared for example (with the updated timing chain guides), you’re in for a treat!