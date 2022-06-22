A lot of American cars are sold draped in the stars and bars with eagles flying overhead, but how much of that is marketing and how much of that is true American pride? Well, Cars.com seems to have an answer. They ranked the most and least American-made cars today, and some of the results may surprise you.

The most American-made car company is undoubtedly Tesla. They took home first, second, fifth and sixth place. Pretty impressive, I’ll give them that much. But, where does that leave everyone else? More specifically, where does it leave the most American vehicles there are - big ol’ body on frame truck?

Well, you’re about to find out. Here are the most American-made trucks, in order from the very bottom of the list, and on to the top.



Unfortunately, the list doesn’t include anything with a gross vehicle weight above 8,500 pounds, so heavy-duty trucks are out.

The Ford Maverick also isn’t on the list because it falls out of the top 100. Booo.

Warning: Some of these results may jostle your American pride.