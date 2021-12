Though not the first car that was actually “mine”, as in titled in my name, it was the vehicle that I was handed a set of keys to when I got my license. It was my grandpa’s old 1984 Chevy C-10 Silverado pickup. This was in 2001, and it was purchased new a few months before I was born, so to me, it was an ancient, rusty (though not that rusty), gas-guzzling & painfully slow redneck-mobile, at a time when my favorite cars were Corvettes and Firebirds and Eclipses. It smelled like Red Man chewing tobacco inside and liked to occasionally stall when going uphill. I kinda hated it, but at the same time I begrudgingly accepted that it gave me freedom, so that was our relationship.



Today, the fog of teenage angst has long since lifted, so that I can look back with nostalgia and longing for something I’ll never get back. That truck was the last new vehicle my grandpa ever bought, and after over 350K miles of duty - a constant fixture of my entire adolescent life - it gave up its ghost on the exact same day my grandpa gave up his. Those old square-bodies are now worth a mint, though that is only a minor reason why it pains me that the truck is gone for good. I tried hunting it down after my grandma sold it, but no luck. Maybe someday I’ll build an homage, something like the picture below (I know that’s a K10 and not a C10, but I’d like 4WD if I could get it).