Mercedes Streeter: 2001 Kia Rio

I know this is supposed to be a fun article, but I’m about to pour my heart out a bit, here. Everyone knows me for my devotion to the Smart Fortwo and various Volkswagen products. But my first car wasn’t that blue Smart in the background but that little red sedan. This is deserving of a story itself, so I’ll keep it short in this one.

I’ve alluded to it a few times while working here and a lot when I was formerly a reader, but my name hasn’t always been Mercedes. When I captained that cherry red Rio, I was a distant but still not forgotten version of myself. Yes, I am transgender. Yes, my perfect first name for auto journalism is not one given to me at birth but one I chose based on the parent company of my favorite car. And before the name “Mercedes” even graced my brain, I was driving this car.

That Kia wasn’t just teenage freedom as it was so much more. That car allowed 18-year-old me to be myself and to do what I wanted, free from my then extremely traditional family. In that car, nobody was there to stop me from dressing up, practicing my voice, and dreaming of a different path. That car wasn’t just a form of transportation. It very likely saved my life.

And it never let me down, even when I let it down. I bought it in the cold winter of 2011, literally the day after a major blizzard trapped thousands of drivers on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive. Since it was so cold, my test drive never revealed the car’s dark secret. And since I knew little about the mechanical nature of cars back then, I had no idea that the front wheel bearings were already really bad when I bought it. But those creaky, wobbly bearings survived 11,000 miles of torture, including a run from Chicago Union Station to Six Flags Gurnee in just 23 minutes. Locals will know how dumb fast that was in a car with bad bearings.

Then when spring came around, it overheated well past the hot mark. I learned the hard way that it didn’t have functional cooling fans. There’s more, too, like a belt that broke when I was on my way home from a day being myself at the beach, door locks that were incapable of holding themselves up, and horrible paintwork. But the car never failed me. I ended up selling it to CarMax a year later and taking the earnings straight to Smart Center Lincolnwood, where I drove out in a brand new Smart Fortwo.

CarMax put it in an auction, where it failed to sell over and over for several months. Last time I searched the car’s VIN, someone was using it as a beater out in Wisconsin. Hopefully that car is still saving someone from something.