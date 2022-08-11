Prius good. Not just “not bad”, but good!



I had a miserable Grand Am GT for four years until early Covid 2020. Junked that and went sans auto for a couple months when I got a new job close to home, then I got a beautiful ‘99 Olds 88 from my parents. Dark blue in and out, naught but a tape deck and radio for tunes. Loved it, but it was stolen and later crashed and burned in a pursuit. Didn’t hurt anyone else thankfully, but I was without a car again. My coworker (and now friend) borrowed me his second car, a beat up light blue ‘07 Prius that had been in front and rear collisions that damaged the battery/ICE connection, but it still drove largely fine. He later sold it to me for five hundred bucks. I became a delivery driver and started makin money with it. Zip tied the bumpers up to the body, got some new interior parts from the junkyard and cleaned it up real nice, and I still have it two years later.



Look I have talked soooo much shit about the Prius in the past. How it’s an ugly loafer with no personality. Enthusiasts should spit in face of this affront to fun driving, this apex of car-as-boring-appliance and hipster trendiness. But listen. I’m approaching 300k and all I’ve done to it is replace the CV axles, new struts all around and tires. If I fix the major drivetrain issues it’ll go even longer. I’ve gone on so many awesome trips with friends and gear that the cargo area just swallows up effortlessly. Yet it’s still small enough to park in the city and it has the approximate turning radius of a shih tzu. Later models are overstyled like most Yotas imo, but the second gen’s clean lines and unadorned, un-fussed panels and shapes have aged well and really grown on me.



I slapped an “I’m Fast as Fuck Boi” sticker styled like the original Fast &Furious logo on the back window cause I think it’s funny. I’ve thought about silly shit like giving it some pumped out box fenders and finding a way to put on the deep dish ‘80s Firebird wheels I bought and making an Escort Cosworth style hatch wing for it. At the end of the day all I care about is that the cars should be fun sometimes, and I didn’t ask to get stuck with a beater Prius but I’ve made so much of my own fun with it that my mind has changed. I’ll still make fun of liberals and Obama ‘08 bumper stickers and all that, and have the bigger conversations about resource wars and the impact of cars on the planet and such, but I’ve come around on the Toyota Prius. It’s great at just being a car and doing what a car needs to do, and it has earned my respect.

