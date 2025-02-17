These Are The Cheap Cars That Consumer Reports Actually Recommends Buying

It’s no secret that new cars are expensive these days even if you don’t need something fancy. Heck, if you aren’t careful, you could end up spending more than $40,000 on a Toyota RAV4. That said, there are still plenty of new cars available that cost a lot less. The problem is that the cheapest new cars have traditionally not actually been very good. They met the legal definition of a car, but that was about it.

So how do you know which less-expensive new cars are actually worth considering? You could definitely spend hours poring over all the information available on owners forums, or you could let our friends at Consumer Reports point you in the right direction. Combining its own independent test results with information gathered from hundreds of thousands of owners and actual transaction data, CR recently released a list of the cheapest cars it actually recommends.

Let’s take a look at what made the list:

Subaru Legacy

2020 Subaru Legacy Takes an Upscale Turn | MotorWeek Road Test

A 2025 Subaru Legacy Premium has a starting MSRP of $27,310, but on average, buyers are typically getting them for $1,533 less than that. So if you’re interested, expect to only pay $25,777 instead. That’s pretty darn affordable for a new car these days, and it also happens to be Consumer Reports’ top-rated midsize sedan regardless of price.

Overall Score: 82



Buick Envista

2024 Buick Envista | MotorWeek Road Test

It may be a little weird to see a Buick on a list of cheap cars, but as Bob Dylan said, the times, they are a-changin’. The 2025 Buick Envista Sport Touring has a base price of $25,100, but on average, they’re going for $362 more than that. Still, it looks good, and people are probably going to guess you spent a lot more than $25,462.

Overall Score: 62



Subaru Impreza

2024 Subaru Impreza | MotorWeek Road Test

If you like Subaru but don’t need or want a sedan as big as the Legacy, look no further than the $25,319 2025 Subaru Impreza Sport. Well, technically, it has an MSRP of $25,610, but you can expect to pay $291 less than that. Despite its low starting price, the Impreza has also proven to be exceptionally reliable and is the second-rated small car that Consumer Reports has tested.

Overall Score: 80



Kia Soul

The 2020 Kia Soul is a Box of Personality | Road Test

Maybe it’s a hatchback. Maybe it’s a crossover. Who really cares? The Kia Soul is practical and affordable, with a starting price for a 2025 Kia Soul S coming in at a mere $22,990. Unfortunately for your wallet, other folks have figured out what a good car the Soul is, so the average transaction price is actually $1,013 over MSRP. Then again, considering what else is available for less than $25,000 these days, paying $24,003 will probably still feel like a deal.

Overall Score: 73



Mazda 3

The 2023 Mazda3 Still The Same Mazda3, Just A Bit Better | MotorWeek Road Test

The Mazda 3 has been a Jalopnik favorite for years, and it’s really no surprise to see it on Consumer Reports’ list of great, affordable cars. Not only is it pretty reliable, but it’s also more fun than you’d expect considering a 2025 Mazda3 2.5 S starts at $23,950. The average transaction price is actually $23,962, but something tells us you won’t mind spending that extra $12 after taking one for a test drive.

Overall Score: 78



Hyundai Elantra

2024 Hyundai Elantra | MotorWeek Road Test

While we still remember the days when it was surprising how good Hyundais were, those days are long gone. And yet, the Korean automaker has still kept the price of a 2025 Hyundai Elantra SEL Sport at a reasonable $23,150. On average, though, buyers are paying $43 less than that, bringing the price you can expect to pay down to $23,107.

Overall Score: 67



Toyota Corolla

The 2020 Toyota Corolla Is More Exciting Than Ever | Road Test

You had to have known the Toyota Corolla would be on this list at some point. After all, it’s the Corolla. And yet, with an MSRP of $22,325 and an average transaction price of $22,808, it isn’t actually the cheapest car Consumer Reports recommends. That said, it will probably be the most reliable.

Overall Score: 76



Nissan Versa

The 2023 Nissan Versa SR is Inexpensive, But Not Cheap | MotorWeek Road Test

The Nissan Versa may be the bane of everyone who rents a car’s existence, but it’s a new car with a base price of $21,190. It isn’t going to be fancy or even especially comfortable, but it is a car, and you can expect to buy it for $21,835, which is $645 over MSRP. You can find better cars for less, but the Versa does still come with that new car warranty.

Overall Score: 61

Nissan Sentra

The 2024 Nissan Sentra is Stylish, Comfortable, Compact & All Under $25,000 | MotorWeek Road Test

The 2025 Nissan Sentra S has a starting price of $21,590, which means it’s slightly more expensive than the Versa is on paper, but the extra $203 people pay on average means its $21,793 average transaction price is a tiny bit lower than the Versa’s. Unless the Versa’s smaller size is important to you, just get the Sentra. It’s a much better car regardless of price, and if it’s cheaper, too? That’s a no-brainer if there’s ever been one.

Overall Score: 78



Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Venue | MotorWeek First Drive

Not too long ago, the cheapest car that Consumer Reports recommended would have probably been a subcompact hatchback such as the Toyota Yaris. Today, that honor goes to the Hyundai Venue, a subcompact hatchback with just enough ride height for Hyundai to call it a crossover. A 2025 Hyundai Venue SE starts at $20,100, but demand has pushed the average transaction price up by $1,000 to a wallet-draining $21,100. Oh wait, that actually ridiculously affordable by new car standards.

Overall Score: 61