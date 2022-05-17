Yesterday, we asked you what car you’re just sick of seeing everywhere, and man oh man did y’all let loose with over 400 comments about what vehicles you just hate looking at. You folks sure are angry about a lot of stuff, but I do suppose that is par for the course for Kinja comments.

You all were pissed about everything from lifted trucks and Jeep Wranglers to Nissan Altimas and police cars. I really get it. I’m a touch annoyed that the Chevy Equinox wasn’t included by any of you (as it is the worst thing on earth), but this was not my question to answer.

I digress. Let’s take a look at the cars you all are just sick of seeing, and try not to get too upset if you see a car you are sick of.