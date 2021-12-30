Automakers killed off so many cars this year, but it seems the bloodlust of Jalopnik commenters runs deep. This morning, we asked what cars you think should’ve died in 2021, and you came out in force to name nearly everything — supercars and super cheap cars alike. We’ve got our ten favorite answers here, so you can picture a world without any of them. God help us all.
2 / 12
Send The Hellcat To Hell
Send The Hellcat To Hell
Dodge Charger.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the horsepower... but this thing is basically an antique already.
The current model dates back to 2011. 2022 makes its 12th model year. But the basic design goes back to 2005. This car is just plain old. I’d imagine the police/fleet sales are what’s keeping it alive.
I absolutely think there’s a place for a big powerful American sedan... just maybe one that doesn’t date back to the Bush administration?
The Dodge Charger (and Challenger) are sort of the elder statespeople of the muscle car world. Their platforms trace their roots back to 2005, when the previous-generation Camaro was but a twinkle in Chevy’s eye. Some say the Charger and Challenger are too dated, with absurd power always being added to distract from the ancient underpinnings. Others would say that’s the point.
Submitted by: As Du Volant
3 / 12
Sacrifice The Subarus
Sacrifice The Subarus
Every. Single. Subaru.
Mostly because their owners are insufferable.
I’m hurt. Wounded, even. Sure, the six-star badge has its share of snapback-wearing, vapor-spewing, two-stepping disciples, but it also has a fantastic community and some truly massive events. Enthusiasts aside, can you really picture a world without the Outback and Forester?
Submitted by: MikeLikesCarsandStuff
4 / 12
Tell The GT-R To Get Gone
Tell The GT-R To Get Gone
Is the Nissan GT-R finally dead? If not then that car. It has incredible performance but it’s been 12+ year now Nissan, just put it out of its misery. It did it’s job time to move on.
When the R35 Nissan GT-R debuted, it was world-beating. It put Lamborghini and Ferrari on notice and bested Porsche Turbos in side-by-side comparisons. But that was fourteen years ago, and despite continual modest upgrades to the GT-R, it’s still fundamentally the same car. Porsche, Lamborghini, and Ferrari have all advanced, but Nissan hasn’t quite kept pace. Maybe the R36 will blow minds once again, or maybe it won’t.
Submitted by: Halfty
5 / 12
The Gran Coupe Should Go Away
The Gran Coupe Should Go Away
The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe should have died. It’s a miserable shitbox
Note to self: Do not look up pictures of the 2-series Gran Coupe while eating, ever again. I’ve never sat in the 2GC myself, but I can guess that the interior may be a little nicer than Arch Duke Maxyenko, Shit Talk Extraordinaire is implying — it’s still a BMW, after all. The exterior, though. Yeesh.
Submitted by: Arch Duke Maxyenko, Shit Talk Extraordinaire
6 / 12
Send Off The Soul
Send Off The Soul
I love my Kia Cadenza (which Kia killed off a few years back) and am overall a fairly big fan of the Korean HyKi twins, but I think that the Kia Soul is done for. It was brought to market as a competitor against the Nissan Cube and the Scion xB many moons ago. While they still sell decently, the overall platform seems rather stale and staid despite a new gen for 2019. In fact, in its home market, the Soul has already been given the axe as many Soul-less drivers are now driving the Seltos. The only thing that bothers me about killing the Soul, is that there is no hotted up version of the Seltos. The Soul can currently be had with a 1.6L Gamma-II T-GDi good for 201 horsies and 195 pounds of the feet. Add another 96 to the torques if you opt for the e-Soul while preferring not to burn any dino juice. In fact, while we’re at it, let’s just say it and tell them that we want a 450hp e-Stinger to really show up at the party.
I still enjoy the Soul, for the exact reasons ramma doesn’t: We don’t have the xB or Cube as fun, boxy compact crossovers any more. The Soul stands on its own, holding down the fort for the people still interested in “kei vehicle vibes but bigger for U.S. markets.” I know that market consists of me and eleven grandparents, but we’re fierce in our apprecaiti
Submitted by: ramma
7 / 12
Relinquish The Renegade
Relinquish The Renegade
Is that dumbass Jeep Renegade thingy still around?
If I am being honest it may be ok for the money, I just think it’s stupid looking and always has been.
The Jeep Renegade is, unfortunately, probably the closest thing America will get to a modern Suzuki Samurai. Does it have the same off-road prowess as the Suzi? Probably not. Would a Renegade with a true transfer case in the middle be a blast? Absolutely.
Submitted by: SoupFarts
8 / 12
Fuel Inefficiency Leads To Mortality
Fuel Inefficiency Leads To Mortality
Anything that gets less then 20mpg, there are enough solid ways to improve efficiency that there is no excuse for things getting anything less.
According to fueleconomy.gov, the current Silverado only beats the 20 mpg target with its six-cylinder diesel engine. The four-cylinder models scrape by with an exact 20 mpg combined, and everything else meets ExGavalonnj’s wrath. I can live with that.
Submitted by: ExGavalonnj
9 / 12
Ford Whom The Bell Tolls
Ford Whom The Bell Tolls
The Ford Ecosport is a bad vehicle in every conceivable way and should Ford should be ashamed for still selling it in this market.
NEBcruiser(My van should be taxicab yellow) is in luck: The EcoSport was killed off just a couple of months ago. The last cars are still making their way to dealers, so the baby Ford is really only mostly dead for now, but the company estimates the last EcoSports will hit dealers by the middle of next year.
Submitted by: NEBcruiser(My van should be taxicab yellow)
10 / 12
Another Jeep For The Scrap Heap
Another Jeep For The Scrap Heap
Jeep still makes the Compass. Trash from the get go. Still trash today.
Rumor has it that Jeep planned to discontinue the Compass in 2015, to make room in the Church of the Seven-Slat Grille for the then-incoming Renegade. Instead, Jeep subverted everyone’s expectations by not doing that. Or, honestly, maybe the company just forgot to discontinue it — like I forgot they hadn’t.
Submitted by: cromartie
11 / 12
The Camry Of Theseus
The Camry Of Theseus
My shitbox Camry. It got hit on 3 of 4 possible sides in separate incidents, got a stuck thermostat, blew a bunch of fuses during an alternator replacement, and is nevertheless already on its way back from the moon, mileage-wise.
But it’s also a Camry, so I’ll be saying the same thing about it in 2031.
Dan’s Camry isn’t really currently being produced by a manufacturer — he already owns it, and not even in a Bronco preorder method of thinking. But, given the amount of body, electrical, and mechanical work it seems to have needed in 2021, one could argue that it’s been built all over again. If you dislike your Camry, Dan, you’re better off just selling it. You can’t drive a car until it dies if it’s determined to outlive your children.
Submitted by: Dan
12 / 12