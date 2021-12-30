Dodge Charger.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the horsepower... but this thing is basically an antique already.

The current model dates back to 2011. 2022 makes its 12th model year. But the basic design goes back to 2005. This car is just plain old. I’d imagine the police/fleet sales are what’s keeping it alive.

I absolutely think there’s a place for a big powerful American sedan... just maybe one that doesn’t date back to the Bush administration?