These Are the Cars You Want to Import in 2023

Welcome to 2023, the year in which cars from 1998 start becoming legal to import under the United States’ arcane 25 year law. Can you believe 1998 was 25 years ago? I’m pretty sure that I’m now the oldest person to have ever lived. Way back in 2022, oh so long ago, we asked what 1998-built cars you’d like to import in 2023, and now it’s time to look through your responses. Some of them even met the criteria.