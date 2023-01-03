These Are the Cars You Want to Import in 2023

Welcome to 2023, the year in which cars from 1998 start becoming legal to import under the United States’ arcane 25 year law. Can you believe 1998 was 25 years ago? I’m pretty sure that I’m now the oldest person to have ever lived. Way back in 2022, oh so long ago, we asked what 1998-built cars you’d like to import in 2023, and now it’s time to look through your responses. Some of them even met the criteria.
Fiat Multipla
I mean is there any real debate?
There isn’t. The Multipla reigns supreme.
Rover 75
Rover 75, at last we can enjoy the Sega Dreamcast of cars.
Y’know, I’ve never played a Dreamcast. Maybe I’m only the second oldest person to have ever lived.
Rover Mini
I would be gobbling up Rover Minis if I had the resources. Love these things!
Before you argue in the comments: Yes, Mini had been its own marquee for a decade before 1998, but some Minis were sold as Rovers in export markets after that date. Does that make it count as a new-for-98 car to import? Absolutely not.
Lancer Evo VI, Tommi Makinen Edition
I’m still waiting
If you’ve got the money for a Tommi Makinen car, your day will come soon enough. If not, you may have to settle for a standard Evo VI.
TVR Speed 12
The one and only 1998 TVR Speed 12.
Technically, production on this car started the year earlier. But since another model year doubles the Speed 12 market, I’ll allow it.
Peugeot 106 Rallye
I still want a Peugeot 106 Rallye and 98 was the first year. Light, quick and a genuine homologation special made for Group N
I know Group N isn’t the fastest race group imaginable, but still. I think that purchase would at least make you Moderately-Less-Slow Joe Crow.
Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Straßenversion
1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Straßenversion
Hey, if you get one, can I drive it? I promise I’ll review it here. I’ll write so many words please just let me drive the Straßenversion.
Pajero Evo
I think it’d be expensive, but has anyone seen any imported Mitsubishi Pajero Evolutions?
I’ve seen a Pajero Evo or two for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but they certainly aren’t cheap cars. Bringing one in yourself will likely save you a few bucks.
Peugeot 406
I know I’m a year late on this one but I still pick the Peugeot 406 coupe. Its just so good looking!
I’m firmly in favor of importing every single Peugeot possible to the U.S., simply because I like saying Peugeot. Peugeot. It’s great.
Alfa Romeo GTV V6 Spider
The Alfa Romeo GTV (916) Busso V6 as well as the Spyder with the 2.0 twin spark. You’ll have to unfortunately wait a few more years for the Brera and 159.
It’s a unique engine for the year, so I’ll give you credit for it. I say it counts.
Ford StreetKa
Still have to wait another 5 years to bring in a StreetKa
It’s like watching paint dry. Staring at the calendar, ticking down the days until the StreetKa becomes U.S.-legal. I feel your pain.
S15 Silvia
Still one year to go for an S15 Silvia. 20+ years ago I told myself I would save up for an S15 Silvia. One year left and the S15 fund is $0. I even kept my mouth shut all these years to avoid raising the value and lowering inventory. Unless I win the lottery this year I probably won’t get one of the first ones in 2024. But I’ll be happy to see them on the streets.
I’ve wondered for years: What’s so different about the S15? Yeah, it looks better than the S13 or S14, but you can slap together an S14.5 easily enough. Is the 15's chassis worth the right-hand drive complications?
Nissan Avenir
Nissan Avenir he’ll yeah.
He’ll yeah indeed, brother.
Honda Capa
Honda Capa, obviously
I hadn’t heard of the Honda Capa before this comment, and now I need one. Thanks, Erik.
