These Are the Cars You Want to Import in 2023

Some of you don't seem to know what "built in 1998" means.

By
Steve DaSilva
Comments (4)
Photo: louisznl from Netherlands, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Welcome to 2023, the year in which cars from 1998 start becoming legal to import under the United States’ arcane 25 year law. Can you believe 1998 was 25 years ago? I’m pretty sure that I’m now the oldest person to have ever lived. Way back in 2022, oh so long ago, we asked what 1998-built cars you’d like to import in 2023, and now it’s time to look through your responses. Some of them even met the criteria.

Fiat Multipla

Fiat Multipla

Photo: Riley from Christchurch, New Zealand, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

I mean is there any real debate?

There isn’t. The Multipla reigns supreme.

Submitted by: ikaiyoo

Rover 75

Rover 75

Photo: Samuli Silvennoinen, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Rover 75, at last we can enjoy the Sega Dreamcast of cars.

Y’know, I’ve never played a Dreamcast. Maybe I’m only the second oldest person to have ever lived.

Submitted by: Witchy Whale

Rover Mini

Rover Mini

Photo: Vauxford, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

I would be gobbling up Rover Minis if I had the resources. Love these things!

Before you argue in the comments: Yes, Mini had been its own marquee for a decade before 1998, but some Minis were sold as Rovers in export markets after that date. Does that make it count as a new-for-98 car to import? Absolutely not.

Submitted by: StalePhish

Lancer Evo VI, Tommi Makinen Edition

Lancer Evo VI, Tommi Makinen Edition

Photo: Zero 935, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

I’m still waiting

If you’ve got the money for a Tommi Makinen car, your day will come soon enough. If not, you may have to settle for a standard Evo VI.

Submitted by: darthspartan117

TVR Speed 12

TVR Speed 12

Photo: Edvvc from London, UK, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The one and only 1998 TVR Speed 12.

Technically, production on this car started the year earlier. But since another model year doubles the Speed 12 market, I’ll allow it.

Submitted by: T-800

Peugeot 106 Rallye

Peugeot 106 Rallye

Photo: Kieran White from Manchester, England, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

I still want a Peugeot 106 Rallye and 98 was the first year. Light, quick and a genuine homologation special made for Group N

I know Group N isn’t the fastest race group imaginable, but still. I think that purchase would at least make you Moderately-Less-Slow Joe Crow.

Submitted by: Slow Joe Crow

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Straßenversion

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Straßenversion

Photo: Mr.choppers, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Straßenversion

Hey, if you get one, can I drive it? I promise I’ll review it here. I’ll write so many words please just let me drive the Straßenversion.

Submitted by: Knyte

Pajero Evo

Pajero Evo

Photo: Mr.choppers, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

I think it’d be expensive, but has anyone seen any imported Mitsubishi Pajero Evolutions?

I’ve seen a Pajero Evo or two for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but they certainly aren’t cheap cars. Bringing one in yourself will likely save you a few bucks.

Submitted by: cargone!cargone!

Peugeot 406

Peugeot 406

Photo: User:Bravada, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

I know I’m a year late on this one but I still pick the Peugeot 406 coupe. Its just so good looking!

I’m firmly in favor of importing every single Peugeot possible to the U.S., simply because I like saying Peugeot. Peugeot. It’s great.

Submitted by: Mazda Millenial

Alfa Romeo GTV V6 Spider

Alfa Romeo GTV V6 Spider

Photo: Gold333 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The Alfa Romeo GTV (916) Busso V6 as well as the Spyder with the 2.0 twin spark. You’ll have to unfortunately wait a few more years for the Brera and 159.

It’s a unique engine for the year, so I’ll give you credit for it. I say it counts.

Submitted by: Merrill Frank

Ford StreetKa

Ford StreetKa

Photo: No machine-readable author provided. M 93 assumed (based on copyright claims)., CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Still have to wait another 5 years to bring in a StreetKa

It’s like watching paint dry. Staring at the calendar, ticking down the days until the StreetKa becomes U.S.-legal. I feel your pain.

Submitted by: Gubbin

S15 Silvia

S15 Silvia

Photo: Vinnizol, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Still one year to go for an S15 Silvia. 20+ years ago I told myself I would save up for an S15 Silvia. One year left and the S15 fund is $0. I even kept my mouth shut all these years to avoid raising the value and lowering inventory. Unless I win the lottery this year I probably won’t get one of the first ones in 2024. But I’ll be happy to see them on the streets.

I’ve wondered for years: What’s so different about the S15? Yeah, it looks better than the S13 or S14, but you can slap together an S14.5 easily enough. Is the 15's chassis worth the right-hand drive complications?

Submitted by: simplyvince

Nissan Avenir

Nissan Avenir

Photo: Tennen-Gas, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Nissan Avenir he’ll yeah.

He’ll yeah indeed, brother.

Submitted by: Arduous

Honda Capa

Honda Capa

Photo: Tennen-Gas, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Honda Capa, obviously

I hadn’t heard of the Honda Capa before this comment, and now I need one. Thanks, Erik.

Submitted by: Erik Nilsen on Facebook

