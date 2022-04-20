“Sorry not sorry, but it’s absolutely hilarious a brand that’s so ‘dedicated’ to off-roading, refused to ever try and make a rally car.

“While I never expected the original Compass/Patriot, or the Renegade, to ever become rally cars, I honestly think that to claim the brand image of Jeep is to be so ‘focused’ into off-roading, then they should make a rally car.

“They already build rock crawlers, and even a very 32nd assed (a very distant cousin of half-assed lmao) desert runner. What would be wrong with trying it with the Compass? The Renegade is too awkward, and the Cherokee is too big.

“A Compass with the 2.0T wouldn’t even be that hard to pull off: it IS just a slightly smaller Cherokee.”