Sure, I’ll grind my axe—the 2nd gen Charger:

You could give any muscle car from the Sixties/early Seventies a drive and experience a thrill unlike any other. I’m talking about putting your foot it in it, have that big-block V8 open up and start roaring, then the two-ton car jumps as all that torque comes pouring on. And the way the speed builds as the car gets NASCAR loud...my god, it’s music from car heaven.

I swear to the car gods, guys and gals, you have not lived till you’ve experienced such an ohmigodimgonnadie moment behind the wheel of a classic big-block V8 muscle car going flat-out. Afterwards, you will feel alive.

Then comes the icing on the cake for how people react seeing the all-time styling masterpiece/all-time Hollywood star 2nd gen Charger on the streets—the Bullitt/General Lee/Ghost Rider/F&F/Batmobile—people go effing nuts. It’s as if you’re famous.