“Here are my criteria.

“1: Very common, but not too common. It sold well enough that they were part of the fabric of American life, but not so well that there’s a common ‘my dad had one of those’ feeling.

“2: It wasn’t especially interesting from a mechanical perspective – no really cutting edge technology, doesn’t share any parts with something cooler, that kind of thing.

“3: It wasn’t particularly historically significant. Very few firsts, not really innovative.

“4: From a major manufacturer. Obscurity makes things more collectable.

“5: On that same point, not a weird special edition or country-specific model. The ‘1990s Pontiac Tempest Rule’ – even the most boring car is interesting if you could only buy it in one place.

“6: It isn’t commonly regarded as good or bad. Bad cars are as interesting as good cars, this is undeniable.

“7: Not a centerpiece in a popular movie.

“8: I, personally, don’t like it.

“The extensive list of rules out of the way, my conclusion is that the least collectible car, according to the above rules, is the 1990 Nissan Stanza.”