It’s about as bad a time as ever to buy a car. Whether it’s new or used, there are very few deals to be had. However, there are still a few.
That leads us to yesterday’s question. We wanted to know what you all feel are some steals and deals to be had on the automotive marketplace. You all got some good ones, too. Honestly, there are some cars I forgot existed on this list that really make good options.
So, let’s all take a look at some of the best values in new and used cars right now. Hell, maybe it’ll influence your next purchase.
Tenth Generation Chevy Impala
Final generation Chevy Impala.
This is quietly the “best” regular sedan GM has built... right when Sedans died. Isn’t it ironic. Fantastic dynamics, above but not Toyota level reliability. Can find early models near 15K, latter models around 20K all day long. For what you get vs what you spend, it is a good deal. Not horrific on gas either but not hybrid.
I honestly sort of forgot these were a thing, even though they were around for like six years. I honestly always thought they were good looking, and they mark the end of big bodied Chevy sedans. If you get one of these as an Uber, you’re a lucky person.
Submitted by: FutureDoc
W210 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Well. I have a W210 2000 Mercedes E430. I recently came into another car and didn’t need 3 but like driving the E430 so much decided to keep it, It is great to drive, gets good mileage (have gotten 27 on the highway, usually ~20 in town), and has plenty of power.
Before all of this silliness started I thought it was worth maybe $4,000 - for a 1 owner (in family) car with (then) 120,000 miles. My ins company says it is worth more now but I will still keep it.
The thing is, like a lot of old Mercedes they depreciate such that many later owners don’t take basic care of them. Many are in dreadful condition.
Look for a 1-2 owner with maintenance records. And make sure that transmission has had fluid/filter changes every 50K miles or so. And with its FSS (Flexible service System) it should have had synthetic oil.
They are out there. If you can’t find an E430, its cousin the E320 (same engine but a V6) is plentiful. The E430 was about $8,000 more and in addition to the great M113 V8, had a better sound system, different wheels, etc.
Finally they had a major face lift with over 1800 changes in model year 2000. The 2000-2002 (2003 for the wagon) is the sweet spot for me.
If the W210 E-Class was good enough for Tony and Carmella Soprano, it’s good enough for the likes of you and me. You also have to get the wagon, and whatever you do, do not have an affair with the salesperson.
Submitted by: wlb50
C8 Chevrolet Corvette
The C8 Vette. Its MSRP is under $70k and rivals the Germans and Italians out of the water for half the price. For the price point and the car you get out of it… I would consider it a steal. It’s a lot of car for the money. It’s mid engine, it’s V8, looks incredible, sounds amazing, performs incredibly, and it’s a blast to drive. But this answer only works if you can get one at MSRP. Good luck.
My friend, if you can find a C8 for under $70,000, I’ll eat my hat. That being said, on paper the C8 is a good value. Perhaps in a few years they’ll actually sell closer to their MSRP.
Submitted by: HotSauceIsTheBest
Volvo C30
Volvo C30. Didn’t sell well new and no one looks to Volvo when they think of 2-door hatchback. These are fantastic, underappreciated gems.
I love the Volvo C30. Edward Cullen loves the Volvo C30. How could you go wrong? On top of its great looks, there’s a 227 hp turbocharged inline-5 under the hood. That just rocks.
Submitted by: Paaron
Mid-2000 Jaguar
Jags from the 2000's seem entirely unaffected by the current inflated used car market.
Well, my friend, those cars are unaffected because of a word that rhymes with smuliability. Sure, you can get a cheap Jaguar, but it won’t be cheap for very long, will it?
Submitted by: EVDoubleDown
Toyota Sequoia
The big, the brawny, the Toyota Sequoia - It’s a bigger Land Cruiser for half, no a third of the price. They tend to have nearly 300k miles, but for around $10k you can find them with just over 120k. I see 3 right now. Same 4.7 V8 as the LX470 and Land Cruiser, same terrible mileage...
Honestly, it’s probably a sixth of the value. It’s a shame the Land Cruiser is so goddamn cool, because you get so so so much more bang for your buck with the Sequoia.
Submitted by: BrianMadigan
Chevrolet Bolt
so this isn’t one currently but is going to be a good deal in a few months, the 2023 Chevy Bolt.
MSRP base is $25,595 but unlike a lot of the EVs on the market it is compliant with the new EV Rebate that goes into effect on January 1st. The new rebate is a discount on the purchase price so an EV with 259 miles of range will be available for the first time new for under $20k ($18,095 to be precise) that isn’t even counting the free level 2 charger home installation (which is easily another couple grand depending on where you live) as well as any other chevy incentives they have going on at that point (since the rebate doesn’t impact those incentives)
I’d argue that even at $26,000 the Bolt is still a great value! However, it will certainly be even better once the tax credit kicks in. GM has a cheap EV winner on its hands with this one.
Submitted by: Bigburito
Maserati GranTurismo
Ferrari V8.
Beautiful Styling
Available ZF 6 speed Autobox
A soundtrack that turns heads.
Yes, the interior is dated. Yes it was around for a long time. But they only built like 25,000 of them over 12 years. I’m still amazed that they sell for under 60K on BaT.
What’s great about the GT (other than the looks and the sound of the engine) is the fact that you could buy one from the beginning of the production run, and it would be nearly indistinguishable for a late model year version. There might be no better way to be a baller on a budget.
Submitted by: WitoldW
Late Model Hyundai/Kia
Steals, you say? Well, just about any Kia made before 2022. Price? A screwdriver and a USB cable.
KIA BOYZZZZZZZZ
Submitted by: Mercedes Streeter (who r u)
Dodge Journey
Dodge Journeys. They are ALL OVER and always like $6 or 8k less than the comparable Honda or Toyota.
Also: Sub $4000 beaters. They are always that price somehow.
If you’ve got a bunch of kids to haul around, and not a ton of money to spend, you can do a lot worse than a Dodge Journey. They aren’t the coolest or best made vehicle out there, but they will certainly get the job done.
Alternatively, just buy a minivan.
Submitted by: Unacceptably Dry Scones
C5 Chevrolet Corvette
C5 Corvette. They might have a little bit further to go before they bottom out on depreciation, but probably the cheapest reliable performance you can get. Also, I said this in another post, but I love that it’s retroactively become a middle finger to overly aggressive and angular designs.
2022: ALL CARS MUST NOW HAVE A MILLION LINES AND NOT A SINGLE CURVED EDGE SO IT CAN NEVER BE A DEBATE OF HOW SERIOUS THE OWNER IS AND HOW YOU MUST RESPECT THEIR AUTHORITY
1997: swoosh lol
HELL YEAH BROTHER C5 FOR LYFE.
Submitted by: Mosko
Anything
Any car left with the key in the ignition, or home with the key fob on a hook and the owner’s front door left open.
What?
I like your style, friend.
Submitted by: skeffles
This Particular Mercury Sable
This Sable. I don’t know about the overall market for Sables, but I opened up Craigslist, sorted by price, and scrolled down to the first car that I would consider if I were in dire need of basic transportation right now.
Not a bad vehicle right there. Go get it. She’s lookin’ real clean. However, I’m more of a Taurus guy, myself.
Submitted by: smalleyxb122
Chrysler 200
What about the Chrysler 200s AWD? They can be had for like $15k. 300hp. a nice interior. I’ve never driven one but the reviews seem ok.
One of my deepest, darkest secrets is that I really, really like the way that the final 200 looks. Don’t tell anyone, please. The only thing a bit strange about it is the width. It’s oddly narrow. Great looking car, though.
Submitted by: FlyLilSebastian
Jeep Liberty
Jeep Liberty. Still see them all over the road around here despite being out of production for a decade, because well-maintained, they’re close to indestructible. If you can avoid one with computer issues and rust damage, you get a compact SUV with RWD, a true 4x4 with a locking diff and low-range, towing and hauling figures closer to pickup trucks than basically anything in the category, and immense cargo capacity. They’re also nimble, compact, and handle better than anything with its dimensions has a right to. Jeep had absolutely no reason to make these things so capable, but we get to reap the benefits years on. It was even better before the ‘rona when you could pick super clean ones up for 4-5k. Just be warned, they’re thirsty for gas, but even at 10-13k they’re far and away the most SUV you can get for the least money. I’ve seen em do 300k+ miles with some TLC.
The second generation Jeep Liberty is a really underrated good looking car. It was definitely a bit of a return to form and brought back the boxiness of the XJ Cherokee. The first generation left a lot to be desired, but you could option it with a manual transmission. That’s pretty neat.
Submitted by: Angus M
Forgotten SUVs
The Kia Borrego and Hyundai Veracruz are pretty cheap and reliable. You can get the Borrego with a V8 and uh, tow stuff?
I very honestly forgot about both of these crossovers. The Veracruz is whatever, but the Borrego... that thing was neat. If you can find one with a V8 you’ve got a proper value on your hands.