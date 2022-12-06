Some cars never get a fair shake. They’re unloved and forgotten long before they deserve to be. However, that isn’t the case for all cars. That’s what brought us to yesterday’s question. We wanted to know what cars you all thought deserved worse.

And goddamn, you folks had some strong opinions. As it turns out, you all do not like a hell of a lot of cars. When I say cars, what I mean is trucks. Most of you really do not like trucks.

I honestly respect how angry some of you got. It takes a lot of energy that I could never possibly muster. But, without further ado, let’s take a look at the cars you all say deserve worse.