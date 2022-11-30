With low inventory and high prices, the best car-buying advice right now is to keep what you have. There are some cars with better longevity than others and if you happen to be driving one from this list of models that can make it over a quarter of a million miles you should be in good shape for a long time.

A recent stu dy from our iSeeCars.com reveals the models that are most likely to be high-mileage heroes. In order to determine which cars made the list they used the following methodology-

iSeeCars analyzed over two million cars produced and sold for at least 10 of the past 20 model years, ranking each model by its highest mileage-achieving cars. All 20 models had at least 2.5 percent of the top-ranking 20 models clear 200,000 miles, and the top 1 percent of these vehicles delivered between 230,000 and 297,000 miles over the last two decades. For example, 1% of Toyota Sequoias on the road have at least 296,509 miles on the odometer.

I don’t think anyone is going to be shocked to find ten Toyotas on a list of twenty total models with the indestructible Sequoia taking the top spot. Furthermore, the fact that the list is also dominated by pickups, vans, and SUVs speaks to the type of use that these large vehicles often get.

Even if buyers don’t choose a big 4x4 or family hauler they can still get a long lifespan out of more reasonably sized cars. Here is the list just for sedans and hatchbacks.



Unsurprisingly, we see Honda and Toyota dominate the list with the Impala in the number two spot. This is likely because the Chevy was once used for fleet, taxi, and municipal use but it does go to show that even you don’t have to buy an import to get longevity in a passenger car.

Of course, the key word here in regard to vehicles that are on the road well beyond the 200,000-mile mark is potential longevity. The lifespan of a vehicle is directly related to how well it has been maintained. We all know someone who has had a Honda or Toyota crap out earlier than expected, and it may have been because that owner didn’t invest in the maintenance when they were supposed to. Often vehicles require preventative maintenance beyond your oil change intervals that cost a few hundred bucks. But that small investment can pay dividends for a car that allows you to avoid an auto loan for many years to come.



