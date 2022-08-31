this fuckin thing.... (the 2020 ioniq Limited EV)

10 years ago, if you’d have told me “rob, you’ll have an EV, and it’ll be a hyundai....” I would have gone out of my way to make sure you checked yourself in to some sorta rehab facility......

last Feb (2021) my wife on a friday night sitting on the couch after work, was like “I wante heated seats” (for her 2016 cherokee)... and if there’s one thing to know about jeeps is that they’re cool till you own one, and then you realize what a total shitbox those things really are... so i couldn’t wait to get rid of that thing.... anyways, i was like “ya know, it’s probably cheaper to just hop in to a new car that already has heated seats....” so we started scrolling thru the internet for new inexpensive cars (that jeep had about 40k miles on it, and was about to start getting expensive - shit transmission)...

about an hour later we stumbled across this thing... (we debated the PHEV too, but went with EV, because it would work better for what we needed it to do).... anyways... we saw hyundai had a deal on these and our local dealer was trying to clear out their 2020 stock...

we called them up in the morning... they said they had the car in the base model which we were looking for. “perfect! we’re on our way.” we get there, the sales guy has no idea how to sell an EV, so he was like “yeah i dont know much about this thing, here it is...” which was super nice, because we didnt have to listen to a dumb pitch. we took it for a spin.... it did everything we expected it to.... somewhere in all that they convinced us on the Limited as opposed to the base model...

we were like “cool. lets run the numbers.” the clown in finance tried to tack on a buncha shit. to which i was like “lol. I work in legal/accounting. so no...” (i dont)... but he came back with $700 down, $150/month 35 months $18k buyout.... i did check the numbers on the base model... it was like $10/month less. and the buyout was a few hundred less.... we went with the limited because it was considerably nicer.

where was i..... oh that’s right heated seats.....

anyways. that was super nice... but here we are over a year and a half later... thru a gas spike, free charging at work. saving close to $300/month. the car actually drives extremely well. gets about 190 miles/charge as opposed to the 170 that’s claimed. nice quiet interior (battery absorbs a lot of the noise)... it even has adaptive cruise control and automatic lane control. my wife’s parents even tried it out and was impressed, and while they did that I sat in the back which had tons of legroom. it’s proved me wrong about every concern we’ve had about EV, including range anxiety and charge times... this car continues to impress me every single damn day. huyndai really knocked it out of the park with that little car.