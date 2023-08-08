These Are The Cars That Got Retro Design Right

Ok, part of me is doing this just to be contrarian and see how hot the flames get stoked in the comments... but I’m going out on a limb and saying this anyway:

The Mustang II.

Really. For real. Put a 1974 Mustang II next to a 1964 1/2 Mustang. Now compare with a 1973 Mustang. Which one looks closer to the original spirit of the car? The Mustang II went back to the small car roots of the original, with a more on-brand face, the correct proportions and profile. The ‘73 didn’t even look like a Mustang anymore. Sure, the Mustang II was underpowered and its looks were hurt by mandatory bumpers, but it still did way more design-wise to capture the spirit of the original than people give it credit for.