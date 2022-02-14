I know you can walk into a Jeep dealer today and buy a brand new Wrangler Sahara, and if you work the options list correctly you can get a half-decent approximation of the original Sahara, but I want them to go all the way - tans and greens, canvas seats (or whatever the original ones were made of) with the seatback pockets, the decals, all of it.

Alternatively, I know the Renegade name is taken so they’re not going to slap it on the Wrangler, but is it too much to ask to get box flares on a Jeep in the 2020's? And while we’re at it, the colour choices on the Ford Ranger Splash lack the, well, splash of the original.