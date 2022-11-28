“In a good way – I’ve talked about this ad nauseum, but here it goes – I bought a Dodge Grand Caravan after renting one for a week and realizing that I needed one in my life. No it’s not perfect – driving dynamics are meh, infotainment system is abysmal, and it’s not that efficient. But the cargo and people hauling abilities – chef’s kiss.

“Runner’s up – Every rental Chevy from the last five years, because I assumed they still sucked. Cruze, Malibu, Impala, Sonic, Colorado – all weren’t amazing, but much better than I thought they’d be. I grew up in a Chevy household, and had some truly terrible ones from the ‘80s up through the late 2000s. Seems like they really got their act together after the bankruptcy.

“In a bad way – 2014 Ford Focus. When the 2013 came out, it was the darling of the automotive press. A true ‘world car’ with great efficiency and driving dynamics. So when I needed a compact car for a beach trip, I jumped at the chance to drive one. And I hated it. I hated the seats, I hated Sync, I hated how little cargo area there actually was despite being a hatchback. But mostly I hated that DCT. It shuddered and jerked its way through a 1000-mile round trip like an old Chrysler A413 with a bad solenoid. We tried to offload it at the Enterprise in Myrtle but they said they didn’t have any cars (I’ve since learned that there was a memo at Enterprise about not swapping out these cars because they were having so many complaints). A few years later I got a 2018 and discovered that everything was still just as bad.

“Dishonorable mention – a 2018 Toyota Corolla that just felt really poorly made despite the LED headlights and all the active safety stuff (including an emergency braking system that tried to kill me).”