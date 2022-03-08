Stellantis, as a whole

Sweet mother of god - Stellantis. When you’re responsible for Fiat, Dodge, and Alfa Romeo, you’ve polluted this planet with enough shitty vehicles you deserve to be eliminated. And welcome back Jalop writers!

I will say, the merger of approximately one thousand brands into Stellantis has had a noticeably beneficial impact on one very specific thing: This slideshow. I was able to grab so many photos for these slides without ever leaving the Stellantis media site. I don’t know what it says about the company, that they seem to be collecting brands hated by the Jalopnik commenters like Pokémon, but it’s certainly made my life marginally easier this afternoon.

Submitted by: J-BodyBuilder - Never stick to sports