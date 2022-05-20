Mazda. Bought a 2008 Mazda3 hatchback in August 2009 sort of on a whim before starting college. It was a former dealer loaner and only had 12,000 miles somehow. I kept it for almost seven years and the only issues I ever had were a brake light switch that cost $10 and a motor mount that was liquid filled and started to leak. Oh, and a door lock actuator that started to squeak and get stuck occasionally. The motor mount didn’t affect the car’s drivability but I noticed the leak, so I replaced it. I also fixed the door lock actuator with a junkyard unit from eBay. The 3 regularly got over 35 MPG on my many road trips during college and never rusted even though Mazdas earned a reputation for that. I drove it all winter, too. We then bought my wife a brand new 2013 Mazda CX-5 in December 2012 and kept it for seven years as well. Never any issues with it, either. Only thing I recall doing to it aside from normal maintenance was a software update to the transmission control module. The CX-5 was a bit underpowered but regularly got almost 40 MPG and served us well. I traded my 3 hatchback for a 2016 Mazda6 in October 2015 when we decided to start a family as the 3 was a bit on the small side for child seats. I still have the 6. It has 62,000 miles now and has only had to have brakes, tires, and a serpentine belt and tensioner. The belt tensioner was something I didn’t even realize was on its way out until my mechanic inspected it for me after the dealership told me it was failing. It was a 30 minute repair, thankfully. In addition to my Mazdas being very reliable and efficient, the few repairs to these cars I have had to make have been pretty easy considering they are newer vehicles. I’m sold. My next vehicle will be a 2016+ CX-9. But, my 6 is paid off and I’m enjoying the no car payment life coupled with its 30+ MPG status since gas is so high right now.

I tried like hell to get my wife to get a CX-9 when we went to replace the CX-5 with a 3-row SUV, but she ended up liking the outgoing 3rd generation Toyota Highlander better. So, we have a 2019 Highlander as well. She is a Toyota fan now.