If you tried to buy a new car in 2022 you were probably in for a world of frustration. Some of you got lucky, but most buyers faced high prices and/or long wait times especially when shopping for popular cars like RAV4s and Kia Tellurides. However, there were some brands that managed to weather the supply storm and therefore were a bit easier to find units with reasonable prices.

Most of you know by now that my day job is as a professional car shopper. I work with hundreds of customers every year and talk with endless dealers across the country. I am constantly hunting down a variety of new and used cars, everything from affordable rides to high-end exotics.

This was a challenging year, to say the least, and while some brands like Honda and Toyota were darn near impossible to source cars at reasonable prices or within reasonable time frames, I noticed a pattern that other brands were much easier regardless of which region of the country I was shopping in.