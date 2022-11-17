Vehicles are, at their core, a vehicle with which you can do things — leave the house, attend a track day, go camping. Sometimes, the best vehicle isn’t necessarily the one you loved spending time in, but the one that took you to the best places. Yesterday, we asked for the best vehicles you’ve ever owned, and you gave us a wealth of answers — and a wealth of stories. Here are some of the best.
2 / 17
Oldsmobile Intrigue
Oldsmobile Intrigue
My 2002 Olds Intrigue, almost identical to this one.
(Waits for laughter to die down)
I purchased my ‘02 Intrigue with 26K miles on the odometer for $12.5K after haggling with the dealer and pointing out the car had been sitting on his lot for almost six months.
Great highway cruiser, ~25mpg at 80mph, roomy and comfortable but was fairly competent in the twisties with the right tires and able to keep up with the d-bag with the 325i when we were both merging onto I-75 in the morning.
The trunk was large enough for a weeks worth of luggage for two people, plus four cases of Yuengling Lager transported from Phila before it was available in GA.
It was also reliable and pretty much bullet proof, my biggest headache was that the car went through window regulators like a junkie through a bag of Oreos - I replaced seven in the 10 years I had the car before I said ‘fuck it’ and just invested in three rubber door stoppers from the dollar store.
I finally sold the car to a friend who needed reliable transportation to school.
I got 215,000 mostly trouble-free miles out of the Intrigue and my friend put on almost another 70K before the car got sideswiped by some idiot in a U-Haul.
I would buy another one in a heartbeat if I could find one.
i’m a firm believer in the adage: “GM cars run like shit longer that most cars run at all.”
It’s always the U-Haul that brings our favorite cars to an end. Having been that driver, trying my best to avoid every car in my path, have pity on them. They don’t want to be doing this either.
3 / 17
Life in Forza Horizon
Life in Forza Horizon
Not one vehicle, but a group of 3. I think they’re all fantastic in their own ways, and I’d be hard pressed to get rid of any one of them.
1) 2014 Subaru WRX Hatchback: This was the first new car that I ever bought and I love it. It feels like an old turbocharged car. Nobody is home underneath 3500 rpm, but once the turbo spools it’s a rush. Are modern turbocharged drivetrains better? Absolutely. Do the offer as much fun as this? Nope. All the deficiencies of the drivetrain give the car character and make it a joy to drive. I’m always grinning when I get out of it! Plus it’s an AWD hatch, so it’s practical and it does well in the snow! The WRX also has one of the best feeling manual transmissions. It’s nice and notchy and actually feels like it’s connected to the transmission unlike modern cable actuated manuals.
2) 2016 Mazda Miata: This is probably the most fun car I’ve owned. Because it is lightweight, it is so much fun to throw around. I’ve never had more fun in a car with 150hp. You can drive at the limit in a Miata and barely be breaking the speed limit. This car is proof that you don’t need a ton of power to have fun! I’ve driven this car to a track day, had an absolute blast at the track and driven it home again afterwards. It’s a fantastic second vehicle.
3) 2021 Ford Bronco: This is my first proper off roader and I’ve discovered how much fun it can be to go crawling off road. You may only be going a couple of miles an hour, but man is it fun! It’s a whole different kind of fun. Proof that you don’t need a ton of power again to have a blast!
I think the combination of these three is so cool since they all offer a different kind of fun. I’d be hard pressed to get rid of any of them. I think these are cars I’m going to hold on to for life!
I know I asked for favorite car, singular, and this is a three-car garage. But, counterpoint — can you imagine any more perfect combination of three vehicles? I can’t.
4 / 17
A Janusian Love
A Janusian Love
Best, most problematic, most expensive, iconic, treated me good and bad at the same time. Its up on the block on E-Bay as we speak. It was a good run
The 8-Series is incredibly beautiful and incredibly expensive to own. Which one wins out for you?
5 / 17
Iconiq
Iconiq
2020 Ioniq EV.
after rebates and all it came to $700 down, and $150/month for 35 months. we got it in Feb 2021, right before the chip insanity, and before gas shot to $6/gallon... due to the crazy deal and all that we got on the buyout as well, we will likely buy it out after the lease as well. overall it cut her monthly car costs down by over $250/month.
we also got an HOV sticker for that thing too which is nice for commuting.
it gets 4.7 miles/kwh, and the 120v L1 charger has been more than enough to charge back miles over night if my wife cant get a charger at work (free charging there). in almost 2 years of using it, we’ve only had to use a fast charger 3 times, about 10~15 min each to get back the 60 miles or so to get home.
it only has 135 horses, but with 200lbs of torque, between 0 and 45 there’s plenty of amusement without blue lights.
I drive crapcans, so having a shiny new car that I dont have to worry about at all is a nice change of pace.
we have had to service the car exactly zero times...... though i should probably go out there and rotate the tires again soon.
Sometimes, the best is just the most effective. Inexpensive, practical, good on gas and low-maintenance. Doesn’t need to be anything more than that.
6 / 17
Ford Taurus
Ford Taurus
I’ve owned some objectively awesome cars — 1968 Dodge Charger R/T; 1991 Mercedes SEL560; 2011 Porsche Cayman; my current 2015 Mustang GT — but none of them give me the “man I wish I still had that” feelings I have for my old 1994 Ford Taurus wagon. It had wonderfully comfortable mouse fur seats; had the rear-facing seats and front bench so it could seat 8; had a fold-flat back seat that gave a flat loading floor large enough for two people to sleep on; could carry literally anything; had a suspension that could soak up any road imperfections. It was even the dark green color that is objectively the best color for any car. And, inexplicably, Ford offered two different engines that both had 140 hp — a 3.0 liter V6, and a 3.8 liter V6 with more torque. Mine had the torquier engine. I loved that car, and I wish somebody made something comparable today, because I would buy it in a heartbeat.
Who doesn’t love a wagon? They’re perfect for moving in, sleeping in, moving around in your sleep in. What more could you want?
7 / 17
The Luxury Sleeper
The Luxury Sleeper
My Lexus ISF. I used to flip cars in college and drove high miles for work so I owned 20 cars before I stumbled on the ISF. I put 70k on it in 3 years(the longest I’ve owned a car), liked it so much when I got “bored” of it I simply upgraded to a newer better spec’d one and owned that one 3 years too. Only sold for a house buy.
The car checks all the right boxes for a daily driver. Bulletproof reliable, great performance, great comfort, great sound, and while uniquely rare, it also flew under the radar. Even prior to Covid, once they reached the 40-100k mile age, they barely fell in value. No worries outside of warranty and 29 mpg highway and runs 11's with 2 mods. Not bad at all for grandpa sedan.
The IS F looks sedate, even stately. At least, until you turn it on — then the V8 starts to shatter the illusion.
8 / 17
And Its Kid Brother
And Its Kid Brother
The Lexus IS300.
Bring a TrailerI wanted one the first time I sat in one in 2001. But it wasn’t until 16 years later where I’d actually be making money on my own to be able to afford one on .
A bit worn in, but even at 97,500 miles, it was a dream to drive. Ownership has been relatively trouble free. It has an aftermarket alarm installed that, even though disabled and not disconnected, it eats up battery, so I have to trickle charge it every so often to maintain the battery.
While I also have other vehicles in the stable, a 2004 xB that I got used with 4000 miles (i’ve put on over 205k), and even w/ paint peeling, brings in a decent 24mpg with 205s in the front (it came w/ 185s) and turns in unexpectedly well for such a tall vehicle, and a Tacoma that I take on trips offroading.
The IS300 fits like a glove. It’s the car you want (along w/ the 2002 MR-S) to take out through a 100 mile Canyon run from Tujunga to Islip Saddle (and back). It’s, quite simply, not a car you’d ever have a bad time in.
The 2JZ, however, is a bit quieter. You’ll wake it up with a turbo and an exhaust system, but from the factory it’s a subtler younger brother.
9 / 17
MR-Blue
MR-Blue
Blue ‘88 MR2 with T-Tops. It had problems with the exhaust system, but otherwise was trouble free. I loved that car — it was just fun to drive without being intrusive, so to speak.
Let’s just keep the Toyota train rolling, shall we? More two-wheel drive performance Toyotas. That’s gonna be the whole list from here on out.
10 / 17
Empirically Better
Empirically Better
Really by all measurements it’s my current daily driver 2018 Tesla Model 3.
Neck snapping 0-60 in the low 4's. Fuel economy that eats your Prius for dinner. Incredibly reliable as there are very few moving parts. People get a laugh at car shows when I put a bottle of “V8" juice in the propped open front trunk. Recently used it to transport an almost 7 foot tall grandfather clock (with the trunk closed!) from Pennsylvania back to New Hampshire.
I’ve owned 11 cars but they have all had flaws that made them not the “best”. My Pontiac G8 is great, but 17 mpg in today’s world doesn’t cut it.
Welp, I messed that one up. StalePhish is right, though — from an empirical standpoint, ICE vehicles can’t really hold a candle to an EV. Just make sure you’ve got good home charging.
11 / 17
Zoom-Zoom
Zoom-Zoom
2014 Mazda6. Definitely the best looking car that I owned. Did everything from Amazon deliveries to long distance cruising to rallycross. Fun to drive, reasonably economical, reliable. Needed more horsepower to be perfect, but that’s just the Mazda DNA.
Here’s a little secret that Mazda doesn’t want you to know: every car that company sells is rad as hell. They’re all far more interesting to drive than they should be. They may have abandoned zoom-zoom as a company, but the cars haven’t forgotten.
Submitted by: emilminty drives an E30 and the Fiero is mostly fixed
12 / 17
Hard Eighties Lines
Hard Eighties Lines
What metrics do are we supposed to base “the best” with? Or are you asking what is/was our favorite car? You state your Miata was the best don’t mention what was “best” about it. With that said, my favorite car I’ve ever owned was my ‘87 Starion, the most reliable is my ‘03 Ram 3500 Cummins DRW.
Someday, I’ll own a Starion. I’ve come so close to buying them, so many times, but it’s never panned out. One day, that white exterior and red interior will be mine.
13 / 17
Rose Quartz Supremacy
Rose Quartz Supremacy
1985 Saab 900 Turbo. Rose Quartz.
First real car I bought working my first real job out of the military as a young guy in Atlanta.
Adding the SPG wheels, whale tail and quarter panel vent covers, I could drive into a sea of yuppie E30 BMWs and turn heads. Casual or classy enough for any occasion. Bank vault dependable, Changed the oil every 3000 miles in 15 minutes. Countless trips Atlanta—>Indiana, Tulsa—>Rochester, Gary—>Los Angeles, multi-year 120 mile commute NW Indiana —>Chicago west suburbs. Odometer stopped working at 300K and drove it another 5 years after that. Then my FIL drove it for 3 years. I’d estimate over 500K miles of memories.
Fun fact: This story was one bad car salesman away from being about a Peugeot 505 Turbo.
Finally, someone whose name is on brand. I couldn’t find a perfect rose quartz image, but now I’m imagining one done up in a truly ostentatious pink-gold wrap. I want this.
14 / 17
Learn To Stop Worrying And Love The Minivan
Learn To Stop Worrying And Love The Minivan
I think what “the Best” is depends completely on your stage of life.
The best by far for me is a 2007 Sienna. I had 3 kids and 2 dogs when I got it. Now 15 years later, I have 1 kid that still doesn’t drive (your welcome) and more dogs.
This Sienna has taken everything life has thrown at it for over 260k miles with very few issues.
Just yesterday, my wife and mom decided to buy a kitchen table and chairs from something like 50 miles away and tote it back in the van. It swallowed it without a problem.
Minivans are fantastic, a final bastion of practicality over pretense. Minivans don’t pretend to be anything they aren’t, because they don’t need to — they know they’re the best car for the job.
15 / 17
EG EX
EG EX
My 1995 Civic EX Coupe. That thing was an absolute tank despite years and years of abuse. It was typical 90's Honda, which means it was a fun to drive, especially with the 5-speed trying to wring every last HP out of the VTEC, efficient, reliable, and it even came in a very era-appropriate blue/green pearlescent color.
I got it in high school, drove it back and forth from college, and delivered pizza with it during summer and winter breaks. I put nearly 150k miles on it with no issues, then sold it to my buddy who drove it for another 100k miles. He then sold it to his mom who drove it another 50k miles, and then got sold to an enthusiast that worked with her mechanic (I lost track after that). There will always be a special place in my heart for that jellybean-looking dynamo.
Paradsecar’s image showed an EG Civic, so I’m sticking with that despite ‘95 being the changeover year for the EK. Either one, however, can be an absolute joy to drive when built up correctly.
16 / 17
Perfect Practicality
Perfect Practicality
Toyota Matrix XR with a manual transmission
It was not fast and powerful, but I found the manual transmission made it fun to drive. It had a great ride height, the back seat was fairly roomy for any adult passengers I had. The fold flat front seat made it very handy for the occasional long objects. The cargo area was big and flat with the rear seats folded and the hard surfaces and tracks were incredibly practical.
In my college years, I couldn’t drive anywhere without seeing at least three ePontiac Vibes on the roads. But I would’ve traded them all for Matrices, if I could — I think they just look better.
17 / 17