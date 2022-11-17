My 2002 Olds Intrigue, almost identical to this one.

(Waits for laughter to die down)

I purchased my ‘02 Intrigue with 26K miles on the odometer for $12.5K after haggling with the dealer and pointing out the car had been sitting on his lot for almost six months.

Great highway cruiser, ~25mpg at 80mph, roomy and comfortable but was fairly competent in the twisties with the right tires and able to keep up with the d-bag with the 325i when we were both merging onto I-75 in the morning.

The trunk was large enough for a weeks worth of luggage for two people, plus four cases of Yuengling Lager transported from Phila before it was available in GA.

It was also reliable and pretty much bullet proof, my biggest headache was that the car went through window regulators like a junkie through a bag of Oreos - I replaced seven in the 10 years I had the car before I said ‘fuck it’ and just invested in three rubber door stoppers from the dollar store.

I finally sold the car to a friend who needed reliable transportation to school.

I got 215,000 mostly trouble-free miles out of the Intrigue and my friend put on almost another 70K before the car got sideswiped by some idiot in a U-Haul.

I would buy another one in a heartbeat if I could find one.

i’m a firm believer in the adage: “GM cars run like shit longer that most cars run at all.”