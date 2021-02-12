These Are The Best Science Experiments You Performed On Your Cars

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Image: David Tracy

Cars have science all through them. From the chemical reaction created by the engines to the electronics that help operate the car and keep you comfortable. Without science, I doubt automobiles would exist. Conducting your own experiments with cars though? That something else that’s great. Here are some of the great experiments performed on personal vehicles.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

A DSLR Helped Increase Headlight Output

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Ted Dansons Perfect Hair

Maybe Women Really Don’t Care What Car you Drive

Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Cheap Bastard

A Jar Of Mayo Saved This BMW

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: BruceS85

The Chevy Sprint Was A Jack Of All Trades Compact

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Sprinty

How Long Can A Car Survive Upstate New York Winters?

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Science fiction couch - with bonus snuggle puppies

Will Alternating Between Fuel Additive And No Fuel Additive Affect Fuel Economy In A VW TDI?

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Blockheads

Long Term, Over 7,000 RPM Engine Abuse

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: DeWayneV8

Does Having Windows Up With The AC On Or Down With AC Off Affect Fuel Economy?

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Duke of Kent

Will A 351 Windsor Run Without Oil?

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: freakinginternet

How Long Will A BMW Last On Its Original Battery?

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: savethemanualsbmw335ix

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

