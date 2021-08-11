I love when a reader lays down an epic, informative comment. Indeed, the Cummins B series of diesel engines are so durable that it’s not uncommon to see them rolling around with eye-popping mileage.



In terms of legendary large engines that did make it into the passenger vehicles, it’s the Cummins B series(6BT, ISB, B6.7). These are engines that hit 7 digit mileage with ease in hot shot applications. Even the modern CM2350b engine can have the DPF and other emission equipment surpass 500k without issues.

There’s a massive presence of these engines in off road applications. One of the most impressive is the GMK 7550 crane with a lifting capacity surpassing 1 million pounds. A larger semi truck engine is used to move the crane, but a 6.7 is used for the lifting operations. Typically, these engines sit at WOT for hours on end, and yet they consistently push 10k hours before hitting the rebuild interval.

They’re also used often in fire suppression systems as a pump engine in buildings like factories, and some high rises. For these applications they’re often proof tested monthly and sit at WOT for 24 hours. When these things start up, there’s no warmup time, they hit WOT in a few seconds with the EGT often surpassing 1400-1600 degrees. These engines are usually guaranteed for 10 years.

I’ve seen some of the older generation 12 valve 6BT still used in irrigation systems for farms. With their lower power output, they’ll sit at WOT and hit 10-15k hours. Just change the bearings, send off the injectors to be rebuilt, and sometimes run the dingleberry through the bores and off they go for another 10k.

With all that said, it’s important to remember that the CM2350b of the 2013-2018 era was able to be that reliable and CARB year after year found that the PM emission output rivaled that of a Prius. In the 2017 model year it actually was tested as having lower PM emission than the newer hybrids. The certification paperwork is public record and under CARB’s website.

For an example of how the CM2350b performs in hot shot application, check out PD Diesel on YouTube. He has a mess of trucks hitting more than 300k with factory emissions in place. He mentions all the issues he runs into with his trucks.