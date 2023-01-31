These Are the Best Jam Handy Engineering Explanation Videos of All Time

News

These Are the Best Jam Handy Engineering Explanation Videos of All Time

Jam Handy made thousands of videos in his lifetime. Here are our favorites.

By
Collin Woodard
Jam Handy explaining a car's differential
Screenshot: US Auto Industry/YouTube

Even if you’re not familiar with the name Jam Handy, there’s a good chance you’ve seen at least one of his videos before. His explanation of how differentials work is absolutely legendary, and if you haven’t seen it, you should absolutely correct that. It may be from 1937, but it does such a great job of making things simple and easy to understand, it’s hard to think of a better video to recommend to someone who wants to learn.

But that video is also just the tip of the iceberg. Jam Handy produced thousands of videos in his lifetime. Admittedly, most of them were subtle ads for the various companies that commissioned them, but that doesn’t make them any less informative or enjoyable to watch. So sit back and take a little time out of your day to watch our favorite Jam Handy videos.

How a Watch Works

How a Watch Works

How a Watch Works (1949)

If you’ve ever wondered how a mechanical watch actually works, here you go. And considering how much overlap there is between car and watch enthusiasts, the odds of that being the case are probably pretty high. You may also find yourself looking at Hamiltons when you’re done with the video.

The Sound and the Story

The Sound and the Story

The Sound and the Story (1956)

This one goes over everything it takes to make a vinyl record. And we’re not simply talking about the record itself. It starts with how a performance is recorded and later turned into a record.

Horsepower

Horsepower

Horsepower (1937)

Jam Handy must have really liked horses, because this video gets an introduction that’s almost two minutes of nothing but horse footage. But it does eventually get around to actually explaining the history of horsepower as a unit. Also, apparently, an elephant makes about five horsepower.

Bridging San Francisco Bay

Bridging San Francisco Bay

Bridging San Francisco Bay (1937)

Who doesn’t like bridges? Especially a nice big bridge such as San Francisco’s Bay Bridge? As impressive as it is today, it was probably even more impressive back in 1937 when this video was released, not long after the bridge was completed.

This Nation's Power

This Nation’s Power

This Nation’s Power (1940)

This one goes hard on how great America is, which is kind of endearing in a way. But it also traces the history of how we made mechanical power from early water wheels to “the finest overhead valve automobile engines.” 1940 really was a “dynamic age for America and Americans.”

Spring Harmony

Spring Harmony

Spring Harmony (1935)

Yesterday’s cars bounced around even on what looked like the smoothest of roads, causing discomfort for the driver and passengers. But modern cars (in 1935) had spring suspensions to smooth out the road and increase driving ease! All jokes aside, though, it’s a great explanation of early suspension systems.

What Stops Them

What Stops Them

What Stops Them (1935)

It’s the brakes, of course. And yes, this video is basically one long Chevrolet ad. But if you’ve ever wondered what’s going on inside drum brakes, look no further. This video has all you need to know.

Facts on Friction

Facts on Friction

Facts on Friction (1934)

Jam Handy really did have a way with words. “Each increase in speed follows the winning of a skirmish with speed’s greatest enemy: friction. And yet, strange as it might seem, speed is limited to our ability to stop, and stopping depends on friction. What a paradox!” Let’s spend 10 minutes learning about friction.

It Floats

It Floats

It Floats (1935)

Again, this is a full-on Chevrolet ad, but oh well. It does a great job of explaining the floating axle. And hey, where else were you going to learn that the rear axle housing on the 1936 Chevrolet pickup truck was 35 percent stronger than the 1935 version?

Spinning Levers

Spinning Levers

Spinning Levers (1936)

Come for the animated Archimedes giving you a sultry look. But stay for the explanation of how gears are actually levers that rotate. Little gears. Big gears. Worm gears. Bevel gears. Lopsided gears. It’s time to learn about gears.

The Kingdom of Plastics

The Kingdom of Plastics

The Kingdom of Plastics (1945)

This one has nothing to do with Cady Heron, Gretchen Wieners, Karen Smith, or Regina George. Instead, this video is about actual plastic. It’s also the only video we’ve ever seen where plastic gets poured into waffle makers for the sake of education.

No Ghosts

No Ghosts

No Ghosts (1935)

Like a number of Jam Handy videos, this one takes a while to get to the point. It’s not actually about haunted houses or haunted cars, but instead, it’s about the car’s frame. Because obviously, that’s the analogy anyone would think to make when explaining how car frames are designed.

The Five Mile Dream

The Five Mile Dream

The Five Mile Dream (1958)

You bet we’re back with more bridge content. This time, it’s the Mackinac Bridge that’s still a serious engineering achievement even today. Although, technically, it’s not a full five miles long. It’s only 4.995 miles long.

Hydraulics

Hydraulics

Hydraulics (1936)

Some of Jam Handy’s videos are pretty outdated by today’s standards. After all, you don’t exactly see body-on-frame sedans on a new car lot anymore. But if you’ve ever wondered how hydraulics work, this video is still as relevant as ever.

Taking the Air

Taking the Air

Taking the Air (1941)

This one’s great not just because planes are neat but also because it talks about more than just how wings create lift. Instead, it goes into early work on aerodynamics and the work of Horatio Phillips, an Englishman who developed one of the earliest wind tunnels. Also, there are boats.

