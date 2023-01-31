These Are the Best Jam Handy Engineering Explanation Videos of All Time

Even if you’re not familiar with the name Jam Handy, there’s a good chance you’ve seen at least one of his videos before. His explanation of how differentials work is absolutely legendary, and if you haven’t seen it, you should absolutely correct that. It may be from 1937, but it does such a great job of making things simple and easy to understand, it’s hard to think of a better video to recommend to someone who wants to learn.

But that video is also just the tip of the iceberg. Jam Handy produced thousands of videos in his lifetime. Admittedly, most of them were subtle ads for the various companies that commissioned them, but that doesn’t make them any less informative or enjoyable to watch. So sit back and take a little time out of your day to watch our favorite Jam Handy videos.