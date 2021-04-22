These Are The Best Car Shows You Can Watch Right Now

Image : Motorweek

I don’t really watch too many car shows now. That’s not to say I don’t watch them at all. But some of them try too hard to be more about entertainment and less about cars. Especially a lot of the YouTube channels. They can border on cringe. One show I have always enjoyed though was MotorWeek. Especially the classic episodes. You can’t get any better than John Davis and his weird obsession with a comprehensive set of gauges. Harry’s Garage gets an honorable mention from me too.

We asked readers what they thought were the best automotive shows on right now. Here’s what they said.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!