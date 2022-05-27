I’ll tell you right now, don’t import anything 25 years old from Canada. I don’t care how tempting an Acura 1.6 EL is, rust never sleeps.

That said, my wife really wants a camper van, and how could you be sad driving a Bongo Friendee? Having a bad day? Just say it to yourself, “Bongo Friendee,” and tell me you don’t grin a little?

There’s even one for sale in BC right now for $15k, although the same dealer has a pair of newer Delicas as well, so can I cheat and use the 15 year rule and then sell said Delica in the US once it hits 25 years?

Although, I also really want to ride proper and get a Toyota Century, even if I’m not a titan of industry.