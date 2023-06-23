These Are The 10 Ugliest Cars BMW Ever Made

The new 5 series. The iX and XM are both pretty bad, but they both have no history. So they have started out ugly and that’s their niche.

The 5 series has historically been the best looking BMW in the lineup. And the way they absolutely butchered its proportions and details on the most recent model is criminal. It’s too tall, too narrow, and the trunk is pin-headed. The grille looks like a mistake. I hate it with my whole soul. Partly for what it is, but also for what it should have been.