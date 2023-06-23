These Are The 10 Ugliest Cars BMW Ever Made

In no particular order, here are 10 times BMW missed the design mark, probably on purpose.

Adam Ismail
2023 BMW M2 rear view
2023 BMW M2
Image: BMW

BMW. These days, it’s regularly inflaming extremely online car fans with new design after new design, which pretty much seems to be the goal. But with every other recent model being hoisted up as the worst looking of them all, it gets kind of hard to keep track. So today we’ve assembled a list of the Bimmers you think are the ugliest. I’m pleased to say the models chosen actually went further back than 2019! Good job everyone!

‘GT’ Used To Mean Something, You Know

2009 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo rear quarter view
2009 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo
Image: BMW

Here is the winner! Instead of bringing us a 5-door hatch or proper wagon, we got some weird mashup of a tall 5-series and an X6. They look somewhat normal from the front but the rear and side profile are vomit-inducing. Honestly, it looks like an X6 that shrunk and got fat and unathletic in old age. At least the X6 looks sporty-ish.

Suggested by: Markoff8585 and others, comment by oddseth

What Happened To You?

2024 BMW 5 Series front and rear quarter views
2024 BMW 5 Series
Image: BMW

The new 5 series. The iX and XM are both pretty bad, but they both have no history. So they have started out ugly and that’s their niche.

The 5 series has historically been the best looking BMW in the lineup. And the way they absolutely butchered its proportions and details on the most recent model is criminal. It’s too tall, too narrow, and the trunk is pin-headed. The grille looks like a mistake. I hate it with my whole soul. Partly for what it is, but also for what it should have been.

Suggested by: muttons

I Almost Nominated This Weird Insect!

2021 BMW i Vision Circular concept side profile view
2021 BMW i Vision Circular concept
Image: BMW

Anyone remember the iVision Circular concept from 2021?

The interior is equally hideous

Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I

Because It Was Actually Great, That’s Why

2001 BMW 7 Series side profile view
2001 BMW 7 Series
Image: BMW

how has no one mentioned the e65 7 series yet?

Suggested by: DrScientist

Big Sniffer

2023 BMW 7 Series front quarter view
2023 BMW 7 Series
Image: BMW

They have some horrid cars throughout their history but they’ve really topped themselves with the new 7 series

Suggested by: boneheadotto

No Matter Who Wins, We All Lose

2022 BMW iX front quarter view
2022 BMW iX
Image: BMW

Can’t decide between the XM or the iX - both entirely revolting.

I think I have to give it to the iX on account of BMW’s tonedeaf reply of “OK boomer” on Twitter to folks correctly identifying its catastrophic styling.

Suggested by: Skipp

This Is The Best E36 Are You Serious

1994 BMW 3 Series Compact front view
1994 BMW 3 Series Compact
Image: BMW

The late ‘90s gave us the 316 hatchback. It’s just... sad.

I’m so sorry José.

Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

BMW Did A Mansory With The XM

2023 BMW XM Label Red rear quarter view
2023 BMW XM Label Red
Image: BMW

How is the XM not the top answer? It is unexcusably hideous, isn’t particularly fast for how much power it has, and costs a small fortune.

Suggested by: Kyree

Hey, You’re Cheating!

1998 BMW M Coupe rear quarter view
1998 BMW M Coupe
Image: BMW

Posting this in the hope that with enough stars the prices will plummet and I can convince Mrs. Paaron that we need one. Help me out here.

I have to say it, even though it’ll get me canceled from car world: this thing deserves placement on this list fully on merit. It’s not the worst, but it ranks. Also, BMW obviously knew what it was doing when it shot this in front of the word “clown.”

Suggested by: Paaron

The Worst Is Yet To Come

2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupe front view
2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupe
Image: BMW

My vote might be the current 4-series coupe, which looks awful from every angle. New 2-series is awful and the iX is hideous as well. But with the current trend, the correct answer is probably: whichever car BMW comes out with NEXT.

Suggested by: WeryPert1

