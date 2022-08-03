9. Ridge Racer 7 (2006)

There’s a small but intensely faithful cluster of Ridge Racer fans on the internet that will take issue with the last mainline entry, 2007's Ridge Racer 7, winding up on this list. As is the case with most of the games I’m discussing here, I do enjoy Ridge Racer 7 — it’s not a bad game by any means, and should be renowned from a technical standpoint for being one of the few titles on the PlayStation 3 to achieve 60 frames per second at 1080p resolution — pretty much unheard of when the PS-triple launched 16 (!) years ago.



The problem with Ridge Racer 7 is that it’s still ultimately the best take on the worst era of a franchise that used to be better. After Ridge Racers on the PSP — another phenomenal Sony-hardware launch title from Namco — the developers more or less stopped innovating with this series, essentially rereleasing much of the same content, with the same physics and general driving experience, across a range of platforms. RR7 is basically a content patch on Ridge Racer 6, released a year earlier in tandem with the Xbox 360 launch.

The way this period of Ridge Racer handles always felt distinctly lifeless to me — like the cars basically drive themselves, requiring far less driver involvement or attention compared to, say, Ridge Racer V, R4 or previous entries. And the beginning of the game is an absolute slog with races that are so slow and easy they’re sleep-inducing, and tons of locked upgrades, customization options and vehicles that take far too long to access. I want Ridge Racer to return as badly as anyone else. But if it ever does, I hope Namco doesn’t look at anything past 2004 for inspiration.