These Are The New Cars You Would Buy With A $50,000 Budget

Wages have generally risen over the last couple of years, but for a lot of people, that hasn’t been much help at a time when the average transaction price of a new car is so close to $50,000. For many, that’s more than they make in a year and far more than they could ever justify spending on a vehicle. But at the same time, there’s no reason we can’t window shop. Just because $50,000 is an absurd amount of money to spend on a car doesn’t mean we can’t think about what we’d buy if we could.

On Tuesday, we asked you what new car you would buy if you had up to $50,000 to spend and got far too many answers to possibly include here. Although we also got more than a few people who suggested cars that cost more than $50,000, and all of you should be ashamed of yourselves. Just kidding. Anyone with that kind of budget in the real world can definitely afford to spend a few thousand more to get the car they really want. But for the purposes of this slideshow, we only went with suggestions with MSRPs that are less than $50,000.