A $40,000 budget for a new car doesn’t go nearly as far as it did 10 years ago, but you can still get a solid SUV for less than that. In fact, there are quite a few to choose from. But how do you know which ones are worth actually test-driving and which ones won’t let you down after the purchase?

Consumer Reports recently released a list of what it considers the best SUVs under $40,000. The list takes into account how they performed in CR’s testing, as well as the results of reader surveys and availability of relevant safety features. So if you’re in the market for a sub-$40,000 SUV, these models are a great place to start your search.