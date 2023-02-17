These Are Consumer Reports 10 Best Vehicles to Buy in 2023

While a lot of readers (and writers) on this site are perfectly happy driving 20-year-old German sedans that go through window regulators faster than they go through tires, we also understand that there are plenty of people who just want something that’s new, safe, reliable and well-rounded. If you’re part of the latter group, then you’re in luck. Consumer Reports recently released its list of the 10 best vehicles to buy in 2023 in a variety of segments and price points. Let’s take a look at what the staff chose this year.