These Are The Automotive Skills You Still Need To Master

Seems like I’ve always been lacking speed in repairs. I only once had a problem with that on the job. Fucking Dodge Caravan rear drums were fighting me for 45 minutes because I didn’t have any brake tools of my own, lack of drum brake experience at the time.

But now I have no excuse because I have the tools and the knowledge. It’s been taking me ages to finish wiring this truck because I keep changing plans/schematics/parts/preferences.