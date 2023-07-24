These Are All The United Auto Workers Union-Made Cars Available In 2023

There are all sorts of reasons why people decide to buy a particular car, and it’s rarely because of just one thing. A lot of times, reliability, fuel economy and price are the biggest factors, but you also can’t forget styling, performance, brand reputation, dealer quality and previous ownership experience, among other things. It’s a complicated equation that’s different for everyone, and that’s OK.

But what if you want to ensure your car was built by workers in the U.S. who are protected by a union? Your options aren’t as varied as they may have been in the past, but the United Auto Workers Union and its partner union, Canada’s Unifor, still build plenty of cars for you to choose from. As you probably guessed, it’s all American automakers, but you never know. Maybe in a few years, growing union support will lead to BMW or Hyundai/Kia factories unionizing in this country. In the meantime, here are all the vehicles built by the UAW and Unifor in 2023.

Note that models in italics are built in Canada. Also, vehicles with a double asterisk (**) are the crew cab versions of the Chevrolet Silverado light-duty and GMC Sierra light-duty trucks and are made in Fort Wayne, Indiana but also in Mexico.