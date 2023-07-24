These Are All The United Auto Workers Union-Made Cars Available In 2023

These Are All The United Auto Workers Union-Made Cars Available In 2023

If you want to support labor unions, consider driving one of these cars.

Collin Woodard
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
Photo: Cadillac

There are all sorts of reasons why people decide to buy a particular car, and it’s rarely because of just one thing. A lot of times, reliability, fuel economy and price are the biggest factors, but you also can’t forget styling, performance, brand reputation, dealer quality and previous ownership experience, among other things. It’s a complicated equation that’s different for everyone, and that’s OK.

But what if you want to ensure your car was built by workers in the U.S. who are protected by a union? Your options aren’t as varied as they may have been in the past, but the United Auto Workers Union and its partner union, Canada’s Unifor, still build plenty of cars for you to choose from. As you probably guessed, it’s all American automakers, but you never know. Maybe in a few years, growing union support will lead to BMW or Hyundai/Kia factories unionizing in this country. In the meantime, here are all the vehicles built by the UAW and Unifor in 2023.

Note that models in italics are built in Canada. Also, vehicles with a double asterisk (**) are the crew cab versions of the Chevrolet Silverado light-duty and GMC Sierra light-duty trucks and are made in Fort Wayne, Indiana but also in Mexico.

Buick

Buick Enclave
Photo: Buick
  • Enclave
Cadillac

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
Photo: Cadillac
  • CT4
  • CT4-V
  • CT4-V Blackwing
  • CT5
  • CT5-V
  • CT5-V Blackwing
  • Escalade
  • Escalade ESV
  • Escalade Hybrid
  • Lyric (Electric)
  • XT4
  • XT5
  • XT6
Chevrolet

Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Photo: Chevrolet
  • Bolt (electric)
  • Chevrolet Bolt EUV (Electric)
  • Camaro
  • Colorado
  • Corvette
  • Express
  • Express (cut-away)
  • Malibu
  • Navistar (Regular and Crew Cab)
  • Silverado (Light Duty) (crew** and double cab only, Canada and United States)
  • Silverado (Medium-Duty, Canada and United States)
  • Silverado (Heavy-Duty, Canada and United States)
  • Suburban
  • Tahoe
  • Tahoe (police)
  • Tahoe (special service)
  • Traverse
Chrysler

Chrysler 300C
Photo: Chrysler
  • 300
  • Pacifica
  • Pacifica (Hybrid)
  • Voyager
Dodge

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
Photo: Dodge
  • Challenger
  • Charger
  • Durango
Ford

Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Ford
  • Bronco
  • Edge
  • Escape
  • Escape (Hybrid)
  • Expedition
  • Explorer
  • Explorer (Hybrid)
  • Explorer (Police Interceptor)
  • E Series (Cut Away)
  • F-150 (Hybrid)
  • F-150 (Electric)
  • F-650/750
  • Ranger
  • Super Duty 250/350/450/550
  • Mustang Coupe
  • Mustang Convertible
  • Mustang Shelby
  • Transit
  • Transit (Electric)
GMC

GMC Hummer Truck
Photo: GMC
  • Acadia
  • Canyon
  • Hummer Pick-up (Electric)
  • Hummer SUV (Electric)
  • Savana
  • Savana (cut-away)
  • Sierra Heavy Duty
  • Sierra Light Duty (crew** and double cab only)
  • Yukon
  • Yukon Hybrid
  • Yukon XL
Jeep

Jeep Wrangler Sahara
Photo: Jeep
  • Cherokee
  • Grand Cherokee
  • Grand Cherokee (Hybrid)
  • Grand Wagoneer
  • Gladiator
  • Wagoneer
  • Wrangler
  • Wrangler (Hybrid)
Lincoln

Lincoln Navigator
Photo: Lincoln
  • Aviator
  • Aviator (Hybrid)
  • Corsair
  • Corsair (Hybrid)
  • Nautilus
  • Navigator
Ram

Ram 1500 TRX
Photo: Ram
  • 1500
  • 1500 Classic
