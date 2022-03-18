If the current automotive market has you stressed out when all you want is a cheap new car, you’re not alone. It’s getting harder and harder to find an affordable machine for those of us who don’t mind a vehicle that sticks to the basics. Thankfully, there are still a handful of brand-new cars that you can buy for under $20,000.

Do note that these cars are listed based on their MSRP, or manufacturer suggested retail price. That means there could still be additional fees should you purchase your vehicle from a dealership — but the lower prices should help keep you safely within that $20,000 budget.

If you hit the bottom of this list and are wondering why I didn’t include the Ford Maverick, that’s because I’m including the destination fee in the MSRP. Destination fees are not optional, and it’s goofy that automakers don’t just include those numbers in the MSRP — but I digress.