To say that taking a ridiculously long series of COVID-19 tests was shaping up to be the least anticipated part of my trip to England and Greenland would be something of an understatement. I can’t say that there’s anything I enjoy about having a long swab stuffed up my nose — but the real pain was figuring out how to organize time for all these tests.

Advertisement

Because I’m fully vaccinated, I wasn’t required to quarantine, nor did I need to take two COVID-19 tests after arrival into the United Kingdom, my first destination. Instead, I just needed proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test before travel, and one test within two days of arriving in the country.

To leave for Greenland, I’d need a COVID-19 test within two days of departing England. As I learned the hard way, those two tests cannot be the same thing, since they’re evaluated by different folks. That’s all fine and good.

Because there aren’t a vast number of COVID-19 testing centers or supplies in Greenland, we were asked to bring our own COVID self-test kit, which you can schedule for pickup at most COVID-19 testing centers. We then had to take that test in order to leave Greenland for England.

Once back in England, I needed (you guessed it) another test within two days of arriving. I then needed a test within 72 hours of departing.

G/O Media may get a commission Editor's choice Anker Wireless Charging Station • Charge your phone and watch simultaneously

• Wide compatibility with phones and watches

• Case friendly

$43 at Amazon | Buy Now

After getting back to America, a COVID test will be recommended for me, but it’s totally optional. Considering that it’s free, I see no point in not taking it just to make sure I’ve stayed healthy on my trip.

In case you weren’t aware, though, COVID-19 tests come at a cost in England. They aren’t free, and they’re not covered by insurance like they are in America. Here’s a breakdown of the costs, converted to USD:

Advertisement

Swab before travel to England: Free

Swab after arriving in England: $96

Swab before travel to Greenland: $274

Swab after arrival in Greenland: $53

Swab before returning to England: $53

Swab after returning to England: $111

Swab before returning to America: $274

Swab after returning to America (optional): Free

That is a grand total of over $860.

I will be honest, though — the UK has things truly sorted out. When trying to book my COVID-19 test prior to leaving America, I found that I had two options: I could use an at-home self-test kit, or I could go to a clinic where the wait was 1-2 days for results. I booked my test at the clinic, since I thought I’d likely have a better shot at getting results back than having to wait around for things to filter through the mail. I was wrong. After shoving a swab up my own nose until I was distinctly uncomfortable, the kind woman administering the test through the drive-through told me that wait times have gotten longer in Texas, so I could actually be looking at a 3-5 day wait for my results. Cue 36 hours of panic until I got my results the morning of my departure.

Advertisement

In England, things are different. There are a lot of different options available. There are fit-to-fly travel tests, which provide you with a travel-ready certificate and take about a day to process. There are also rapid tests, four-hour tests, 12-hour tests, and 24-hour tests that you can choose from. And the test itself doesn’t require a nose jab; instead, you swab the inside of your mouth and both of your nostrils. No need to prod at your own brain.

As I wrote before , planning these tests definitely takes the spontaneity out of international travel, but at the same time, it is nice to verify several times that I’m not sick and that I won’t be passing the virus on to others. A small price to pay for the ability to get back into the swing of things.