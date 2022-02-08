In a rare Blackstock family foray into popular culture, my husband and I have been streaming Ozark, the Netflix series about a family involved in money laundering for the Mexican drug cartel. In between being stressed and exhausted by the chaos, and emotional twists and turns, my man and I have been admiring the cars — which my husband has dubbed “the best of the Midwest.”

Do people in Missouri really, truly drive these vehicles? I don’t know. But today, I want to talk about the very best cars of the show. If you haven’t watched it yet, take this as your sign.