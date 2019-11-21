There's No Way The Acura Type S Concept Isn't Close To Production-Ready

It’s been 10 years since we saw the last Type S in the form of the Acura TL Type S. It was a good and handsome car, with subtle differences that made it obvious only to people in the know. At this year’s LA Auto Show, Acura brought out the very blue Type S Concept. We got to take a closer look at it.



I’ll tell you right up front: The doors don’t open. We asked, and were told there’s really nothing inside. Sad.

But as you can see, the Type S Concept is much more aggressive than the TL Type S from the 2000s. There are a lot more pointy angles, sharpened edges and swaths of black grille. The speckled carbon-fiber detailing everywhere is cool, too.

And the car is big. It’s long and wide. Don’t get me wrong, it looks aggressive, but it’s quite large when you’re standing next to it. The concept does not look far off from production, though. Dull the front splitter a bit, give it actual wing mirrors and I think we’re looking at the production version, here.

Happily, Acura Executive Creative Director Dave Marek and Chief Designer Ben Davidson were on hand to give us a tour of the concept. They two wouldn’t comment how close the thing is to production—but I’d say it’s pretty damn close.