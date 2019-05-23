Illustration for article titled There&#39;s a $6,000 Bugatti Veyron for Sale in India, I&#39;m Pretty Sure

If you’re looking for what is very likely the bargain of the century, you need to head over to India, where someone appears to be selling a stunning Bugatti Veyron for an astoundingly cheap ₹ 4,00,000, which comes to about $5,700 in damp American dollars. That’s a discount of about, oh, $1.2 million or so, which is pretty damn good. It’s possible that this Veyron may have been modified, or even that, somehow, this car is not a real Bugatti Veyron? Can’t be, though, right? This is probably just an amazing deal.

I mean, if you’re in doubt because the URL has the words “modified-car” in it, just check out the details in the ad itself:

Illustration for article titled There&#39;s a $6,000 Bugatti Veyron for Sale in India, I&#39;m Pretty Sure

I mean, you couldn’t just type “Bugatti” and “Veyron” into some fields on an online selling site if it wasn’t true, right?

Illustration for article titled There&#39;s a $6,000 Bugatti Veyron for Sale in India, I&#39;m Pretty Sure

Plus, the description, “Buy and drive bindaas .Indian swagg” seems to check out, as “bindaas” is a word that suggests coolness, self-confidence, that sort of thing, and that’s what you’d get with a real Veyron, right? Not some Maruti Suzuki or something decked out like a Veyron.

I mean, it’s got the horse-collar-shaped grille, Bugatti badging front and rear, terrible rearward visibility, the two-tone paint, four wheels, interior with seats—everything checks out just fine.

Even with shipping from India, this looks like a deal too good to pass up. One of you out there should take that leap into Bugatti ownership!

(thanks, Austin!)