There’s a Cheaper 2023 Honda CR-V on the Way

If the $31,610 starting price of the 2023 Honda CR-V was just a bit too expensive for you, you’re in luck. A spokesperson for the Japanese automaker has confirmed to Jalopnik that a less expensive, base model CR-V LX will soon be rejoining the model lineup. The news was first reported by Capital One Auto Navigator, and it says the CR-V LX will soon be hitting dealer lots to offer customers a cheaper option if they are willing to trade away some features.

There’s no official word from Honda on pricing just yet, but the publication says the CR-V LX will start at under $30,000 – meaning it’ll most likely be about $3,000 less than the current base CR-V, the EX. All-wheel drive will also be available as a $1,500 option like on all other CR-V trims. Capital One also says that CR-V prices are going to be increasing by $500 regardless of trim fairly soon.

Capital One says there are going to be a number of differences between the CR-V LX and EX. On the outside, the first giveaway is smaller, 17-inch steel wheels with plastic hubcaps in place of the EX’s 18-inch alloys. LX buyers will also have to do without dark-tinted rear and side windows and a power sunroof .

On the inside, LX buyers will still get the same 7-inch touch screen, but sound quality is going to take a hit. Instead of the EX’s six speakers, the LX will have just four. On top of that, you’ll lose USB-C connectivity on the LX. Base-trim buyers will also have to make do with single-zone automatic climate control, rather than dual-zone on the EX. Furthermore, the LX lacks a power-adjustable driver’s seat as well as heated front seats.



There are also some minor feature differences to be found . The LX does away with the EX’s seatback pocket and heated exterior mirrors. Rear seat occupants are also going to have to hold down their window switches, because now only front seat occupants have automatic windows.

Despite the long list of de-contented items, the CR-V LX does hold onto some features its more expensive sibling has. One of the most notable is the fact the LX maintains Honda’s suite of crash-avoidance tech called HondaSensing. That means the base LX will still include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

There also aren’t going to be any mechanical changes to the LX, according to Capital One. The base car is reportedly going to keep Honda’s 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 that pumps out 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque mated to a CVT gearbox. That being said, there’s no word if an LX variant of the CR-V Hybrid (which starts at $34,000) is also in the works.