The biggest frustration with shopping for a used car in this current market is that often the prices are so inflated, you might as well buy a new one. However, there is one segment that still presents some great cars at solid values: L uxury sedans.

Buyers have been told forever that the best strategy for buying a car is to get something pre-owned where you take advantage of someone else’s depreciation. This gets you the most car for your money. Right now, that advice has, for the most part, gone out the window with the rising cost of used cars due to the limited new car inventory. But some segments are not experiencing the same level of price inflation as others. Recently, I helped a client who wanted a reliable and comfortable sedan for long drives. I found him a very nice certified pre-owned Lexus ES350. Which got me thinking: What other deals are available for used luxury sedans?

Here are some samples of what you can get if you prefer fancy four-doors.