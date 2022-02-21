Formula 3

Drivers

Juan Manuel Correa . Art GP. Miami, Florida. Dual nationality with Ecuador, races under American flag.

. Art GP. Miami, Florida. Dual nationality with Ecuador, races under American flag. Jak Crawford . Prema. Charlotte, North Carolina. Red Bull Academy Member.

. Prema. Charlotte, North Carolina. Red Bull Academy Member. Kaylen Frederick . Hitech. Potomac, Maryland.

. Hitech. Potomac, Maryland. Reece Ushijima . Van Amersfoort. Laguna Hills, California. Dual nationality with Japan, races under American flag.

. Van Amersfoort. Laguna Hills, California. Dual nationality with Japan, races under American flag. Hunter Yeany . Campos. Virginia Beach, Virginia.

. Campos. Virginia Beach, Virginia. Brad Benavides. Carlin. Miami Beach, Florida. Quad nationality with Spain, Guatemala, and Colombia.

Formula 3 is full of American drivers this year. Juan Manuel Correa made a stunning recovery after a crash at Spa-Francorchamps that took the life of Anthoine Hubert, which means he’ll have another shot at proving himself behind the wheel of a race car. His best championship finish was fourth in the Toyota Racing Series.

Jak Crawford, a member of the Red Bull Junior Team, started out in Road to Indy racing before taking second place in NACAM F4 and ADAC F4 followed by a third place in the Euroformula Open.

Kaylen Frederick made a name for himself as the last BRDC British Formula 3 Champion, a series in which he took 11 wins in two years.

Reece Ushijima carries two flags, both Japanese and American, and he’s tasted success with wins in the BRDC British F3 Championship.

Hunter Yeany made his F3 debut last year, having impressed with a Formula 4 United States Championship secured with seven wins and six podiums in 18 races.

Tri-nationality Brad Benevides hasn’t had much success in proper open-wheel racing, but he did make a name for himself in the karting world.

GB3 Championship (previously British F3) Drivers

Bryce Aron . Carlin. Chicago, Illinois.

. Carlin. Chicago, Illinois. Max Esterson. Douglas. New York City, NY.

18-year-old Bryce Aron has had plenty of success so far, being the 2020 Champion of Cadwell and with third places in F1600, Formula Ford Festival Semifinal, and in the Walter Hayes Trophy. He finished 12th overall in the 2021 GB3 Championship.

Max Esterson got his racing start on iRacing and has since progressed to open-wheel cars. In his two years of competition, he’s finished fifth in F1600 and third in the BRSCC Avon Tyres National Formula Ford Championship.