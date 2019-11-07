There Are An Obscene Number Of Toyota Supras At SEMA This Year

You can count on three things in this world: death, taxes, and an absolutely absurd number of 2020 Toyota Supras showing up at SEMA 2019. But exactly how many is that? One wild man actually went out of his way to count them.



This video comes from throtl on YouTube and is honestly one of the most unintentionally hilarious things I’ve ever seen. The Supra hype has been through the roof this year, but I guess I just didn’t realize how ridiculous it was going to get.

Within the first minute of the video, you can already see five Supras lined up outside. Five! And the running total at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen just keeps ticking higher the longer the video goes on.

Now if you don’t want things spoiled and want to count all the Supras featured in this ten-minute video all by yourself, then stop right here.

The answer is 43.

There are 43 Supras at SEMA.