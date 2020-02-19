The Zero SR/S Is An Electric Sport Commuter Motorcycle With Up To 201 Miles Of Range, Starts At $19,995

Image : Zero

After a leak yesterday showed the world Zero’s new EV bike with a fairing a few days early, the NorCal bikemaker decided to push up the reveal date to today. Nothing stays secret for long in the current age of the internet. The new SR/S wanted to get out, to be seen, and so it has. For the most part, the specifications of this bike are in line with what we expected, as the drivetrain and chassis are more or less lifted straight out of the Zero SR/F launched in early 2019, just with a plastic fairing and different ergonomics.

With a base MSRP of $19,995 the plastic fairing SR/S will cost you $500 more than the naked SR/F. Is it worth it? Well, if you like to be slightly more comfortable on your ride, and take advantage of a bit longer range, maybe. The SR/S features handlebars 15mm wider, 26mm higher, and two degrees angled toward the rider, taking some weight off of your wrists. The foot pegs are 20mm lower than on the SR/F, giving a more relaxed rider triangle. Seat he ight remains the same as the SR/F. And the suspension is softer, too, with a single rate spring at the rear instead of the naked bike’s progressive rate unit.

That’s all well and good, but what kind of range does it get, and how much is this thing going to cost? Well, in traditional Zero fashion, it’s a little complicated.

The entry level bike will cost you $19,995 and features a 14.4 kWh battery, which is good for 82 miles of range on the highway and 161 miles in the city. This model comes with a 3kW level 1 onboard charger, allowing a charge from 0-95 percent in four hours.

The premium SR/S adds heated grips and aluminum bar ends, plus a 6 kW level 2 charger for two grand more . This one gets the same range, but charges in half the time. Beyond that, you can order an optional $2895 “Power Tank” which adds an extra 3.6 kWh of battery capacity, kicking those range numbers up to 103 miles of highway and 201 miles of city.

Don’t forget, however, that a federal tax credit exists this year for 10% of the price of a new EV purchase up to $2500. That means an SR/S Premium with the Power Tank would sticker at $24,890, but you’d effectively get $2489 off your tax bill come next April.

It’s not cheap, and the range still won’t win over the iron butt reply guys that won’t shut up about how their BMW GS logs 30,000 miles a year, but for those of us who like to go for a quick ride on the weekends, or use a motorcycle as an efficient commuter, it could be the perfect machine.