The Zeekr X Comes With Its Own Fursonas

To stop electric cars from sneaking up on unsuspecting or visually impaired pedestrians, lawmakers demand that they pipe synthetic noises into the outside world. Now, a video shared by British outlet Auto Express shows the novel approach Zeekr has taken to these requirements, offering up music and even animal noises that can be played by its electric vehicles.

Instead of sounds like the synthetic engine note Dodge plays in its Charger Daytona or the pleasing hum that follows the electric Fiat 500 wherever it goes, Chinese automaker Zeekr lets you customize the sound of its X electric SUV. But rather than of a raft of generated car noises, the Zeekr X can take on its very own fursona and play out different animal calls as it travels around town.

Through the 14.6-inch touch screen that makes up the car’s center console, drivers can choose from everything from cat or dog sounds to left field options like pigs and horses. These sounds are then piped into the outside world through speakers hidden in the car’s wheel arches.



On top of that, choosing between the various animal sounds brings up a cutesy animation that shows the car transforming into each of these animals. When you hit dog, it sprouts floppy ears and a happy face, while opting for pig gives the animated car a little snout.

But if you don’t like the idea of your car pretending to be something it’s not, then you can steer clear of the pre-installed options and record your own sounds. Then, the Zeekr X can blast out your own personal message to alert pedestrians to your presence, or it can even be set up to play music into the outside world.

Sounds such as this are required on all electric cars sold in Europe. According to European Union laws, EVs and hybrid cars must emit some kind of sound when traveling at low speeds. But the question is, are you more likely to move off the road if you hear a synthetic sports car or a herd of pigs charging up behind you?