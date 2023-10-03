The Worst Infotainment Systems You've Ever Used

As screens continue to dominate our in-car experiences, having a good infotainment system is incredibly important. These systems have, of course, developed and changed a lot over the years. For the most part, they’ve gotten a whole lot better, but not all of them have. That’s what led us to our question from a few days ago.



We wanted to know what is the worst infotainment system you ever used. What completely ruined a car for you? What system was so difficult to navigate that you ended up distracted, and not looking at the road? In a lot of ways, with the tech-focused nature of most cars these days, infotainment is more important than ever.

If we’re being honest, we’re at the cutting edge in-car infotainment. At least, they usually work. In years gone by, a lot of those systems were downright unusable, and they ruined many a good car. We asked you about those too! For example, my 2007 BMW Z4 has a dogshit infotainment system. It makes the smallest thing, like tuning the radio station, an annoying task.

Anyway, why don’t we all head down below and check out the worst infotainment systems our fellow Jalops have ever used?